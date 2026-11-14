Managing a poor-doer this winter? Here’s why the 2026 hay crop might make maintaining a horse’s weight more challenging than usual

We spoke to feeding experts about what to consider when managing a poor-doer this winter

Bethany Stone&#039;s avatar
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Published In Advice
close up of a grey horse next to a bay behind him eating hay from snowy ground. Both horses wear blue rugs
Winter 2026 could pose heightened challenges to poor-doers
(Image credit: Alamy)

Owners managing a poor-doer have more than likely adjusted what goes in their horse’s bucket. But because the largest portion of what your horse consumes and the majority of his daily calorie intake comes from his forage ration, changing your horse’s hard feed may not be enough to help a horse maintain or gain weight.

To further complicate the picture, we have seen poorer hay yield and hay quality this year due to the impact of low rainfall this spring and summer on grass growth. This means that winter 2026 could pose heightened challenges to poor-doers.

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Bethany Stone
Bethany Stone
Features Assistant

A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.