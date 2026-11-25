Fibremaxxing in human terms is a buzzword that literally means maximising the amount of fibre in your diet. Long before marketing gurus and influencers came up with the term, horses were munching through multiple kilograms of fibre every single day as nature’s fibermaxxers.

“Fibre should always be the foundation of any horse or pony’s diet,” says Sarah Day, animal equine nutritionist at Allen & Page. “Horses are designed to live on a high-fibre diet, so a high-fibre feed is a natural partner to forage over winter, particularly once grazing quality declines.”

With grass generally in shorter supply in winter, you may be wondering how to increase a horse’s fibre intake, especially if they are a fussy feeder or have a restricted diet. We spoke to equine nutrition experts for the “scoop”.

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How winter impacts foraging behaviour and intake

Dr Marga Mas, at D&H, highlights how changing routines means that horses may see a reduction in turnout hours during the winter months.

“While this does not necessarily mean a reduced workload for the horses, it does have an impact on their opportunities for natural foraging behaviour and reduces the amount of low intensity, spontaneous exercise – all of which can have both health and welfare consequences,” she explains.

Marga adds that offering plenty of sources of forage in the stable throughout the day and night (every four hours at a minimum to avoid fasting periods during which the stomach pH becomes very acidic) and using tools to slow down intake time (check out our guide to the best slow feeders and haynets) can help with:

Continuous acid buffering: because horses produce stomach acid constantly, chewing fibre (particularly fibrous forms of alfalfa) creates saliva that neutralizes this acid.

because horses produce stomach acid constantly, chewing fibre (particularly fibrous forms of alfalfa) creates saliva that neutralizes this acid. Ulcer prevention: studies demonstrate that going more than hours without forage significantly increases the risk of gastric ulcers.

studies demonstrate that going more than hours without forage significantly increases the risk of gastric ulcers. Welfare: horses in nature spend up to 16-18 hours per day foraging, hence why lack of opportunities to fulfil this need is associated with stress, frustration, and unwanted stereotypic behaviours, such as cribbing or weaving.

horses in nature spend up to 16-18 hours per day foraging, hence why lack of opportunities to fulfil this need is associated with stress, frustration, and unwanted stereotypic behaviours, such as cribbing or weaving. Gut health: as hindgut fermenters, horses need a steady supply of soluble and insoluble fibre from a variety of sources (not just long-stem forage but also fibre components in bucket feeds) to support a diverse, stable microbial community.

Five ways to support and increase a horse’s fibre intake

(Image credit: Alamy)

Most owners understand that feeding forage ad-lib supports a continuous supply of forage moving through your horse’s digestive system, but there are more ways to maximise your horse’s fibre intake this winter.

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1. Use fibre as fuel

Adding fibre to the bucket slows the rate at which feed is consumed, known as rate of intake.

“The more we can do to increase the number of chews the horse makes, the more we’re helping to maintain a healthy gut," says Dr Katie Williams, Dengie's technical manager explains.

Many feed materials can be used in the bucket to supply high-fibre diets, such as chopped fibres.

“These are most commonly based on materials such as chopped straw, dried grass , dried alfalfa and, less frequently, sainfoin,” explains Katie, adding that few people realise that an alfalfa chop contains as much energy as cool mix with about 10 times less starch.

“This makes is much better for the horse’s digestive system and less likely to cause over-excitable behaviour," says Katie. "It’s useful for horses in work, breeding stock or those who need to gain condition."

Katie adds that fibre feeds based on straw are better suited to good-doers – those based on grass are often high in sugar and alfalfa chops may supply too much energy (calories).

Always check the feed bag – some chopped fibre feeds are nutritionally complete when fed at the recommended rate, while others may need to be fed alongside a feed balancer.

2. Add multiple fibre sources and diversify your horse’s diet

“A high-fibre, diverse diet is always an excellent way to help horses keep warm in winter, whilst also supporting a healthy weight, metabolic and digestive health and a thriving gut microbiome,” says Marga.

As Katie Williams explains, it’s not only chaff products that add fibre to a horse’s diet. “Sugar beet is commonly used and is rich in pectin, which is highly digestible and often leads to the term ‘super fibre’ being used to describe it,” she says. “Pectin readily absorbs water and so its abundance in sugar beet is why it should be soaked prior to feeding.”

As well as sugar beet pulp, Marga says soya hulls, oat husks, chopped and pelletised alfalfa are often called ‘super fibres’.

“This is because their fermentation profile in the horse’s hindgut yields slow-release, effective energy without the raise in insulin caused by cereal grains – a great option for fizzy horses as well as those requiring a low-starch diet,” she explains.

3. Feed the right type of fibre

When you increase a horse’s fibre intake, it’s important to consider how much to feed, but also the kind of fibre you administer.

While owners of good-doers should look for a low-energy fibre source such as late-cut hay, those whose horses have conditions such as equine metabolic syndrome (EMS) or pituitary pars intermedia dysfunction (PPID, also known as Cushing’s) are better off with long- and short-stem fibres that are low in sugar.

You can also soak forage to reduce calories and sugar content, which allows you to feed good-doers and EMS/PPID horses more to increase the horse’s fibre intake.

Food poor-doers, opt for energy or calorie-rich fibre sources such as early-cut, leafy hay or ryegrass haylage and chopped fibres with an oil coating.

As Vanessa Allen, Spillers‘ nutritional content manager, advises, it’s also prudent to keep an eye on how senior horses are managing their forage/hard feed.

“They may have coped well with eating grass, but subtle dental changes may mean they’re not able to eat enough forage to maintain a healthy weight,” she says, adding that it could mean it’s time to introduce a full or partial forage replacer.

“Dental changes can be subtle; speak to a dental technician or vet as soon as you notice any problems,” she advises.

Adding chopped fibre to the bucket increases chew time, but the right product can also fuel work and promote weight gain. (Image credit: Andrew Sydenham)

4. Consider a forage replacer

Many owners have faced challenges to their hay supply following a very dry summer.

“If long-stem forage supplies are running very low or have run out entirely, another option is to use feeds specifically marketed as forage replacers,” says Katie Reeve, a nutritionist at Dengie. “Not all fibre feeds are suitable for this purpose, so it is important to choose products designed to replace some or all of the forage ration.

Ensure you use one with an energy level most suited to your horse to avoid excessive weight gain or loss.

“Where possible, opt for forage replacers that encourage longer chew times,” she continues, adding that short-chopped fibre feeds that combine ingredients such as alfalfa, straw, and grass help keep your horse occupied for longer.

“Any change in forage should be introduced gradually to allow the digestive system time to adapt.”

5. Plan ahead

As Sarah attests, this summer has been remarkable.

“The Met Office confirmed it as the UK's warmest summer on record and one of the sunniest, while July was exceptionally dry, with England recording its driest July on record and the UK as a whole its third driest,” she says.

“You could see the effects in paddocks, where grass turned brown and sparse. Many owners found themselves feeding hay and haylage through much of the summer, which in many areas is almost unheard of.”

The heat and dry weather took their toll on the harvest too. “Many farms brought in their cereal crops several weeks earlier than usual and forage yields in much of the UK fell short of expectations,” Sarah says.

“Coming on top of reduced hay and haylage yields last year, this means owners may need to make their forage stretch further this winter. A partial forage replacer can help here, replacing some of the hay or haylage in your horse's diet.”

Sarah points out that a wet or stormy winter could mean grazing and turnout is impacted, placing even greater demand on forage stocks. “Planning your forage supply early is well worth it this year.”