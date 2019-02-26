When choosing a pair of the best overreach boots, it’s important to consider what you’ll be using them for. If you only plan to use them for turning your horse out, it’s sensible to select a material that won’t absorb water and is easy to clean; whereas if you plan to use them for cross-country, the amount of coverage and level of protection offered will be your main focus. For any boot, it’s essential that they won’t cause rubbing and the fastenings are secure, while being easy to put on and take off is a real bonus.

Horse & Hound has been working with a number of professional riders, trainers and yards to put a range of products to the test in a busy yard environment. And here are the results…

Horse & Hound’s pick of the best overreach boots 2019

*BEST IN TEST & BEST VALUE*

RRP £29.95

“These boots stayed in position well and had enough padding to give good protection while still being lightweight. They didn’t make any noise on the hoof and I felt that the horse’s movement wasn’t affected at all. I’m sure they would also be great for turn-out, but I almost think they are too smart for that!”

9/10

RRP £59

“These boots are much more fitted to the shape of the hoof than some of the other boots on test, and more suited to the shorter heel, flatter-footed horse than the typical warmblood hoof. They are extremely well made, have worn and washed very well. For cross-country I’d prefer them to be a little bit more shaped around the heel to ensure they don’t rotate, but I’d be confident that they’d offer adequate protection.”

8/10

RRP £14.99

“These boots washed well, are very durable and hard wearing, and aren’t showing any scuff marks. The double Velcro is also very strong. However, I think they flare out too much at the bottom and don’t wrap around the hoof to offer the protection I’d like, especially for going cross-country. For big moving horses in the sand school or turnout, they are brilliant and as a basic overreach boot, they do the job.”

7/10

RRP £11.99

“These boots are made from foam, which offers limited protection, and they are very wide at the base. They are very basic and absorbed water, which makes them heavy. They do have double Velcro, however, which is strong.”

5/10

RRP £18

“These boots were much easier to put on than I thought they would be, but you need a patient horse who will stand while you put them on. They came up a little bit bigger than expected, but they stayed on and didn’t split. They have no added protection at the top, so if you leave them on for prolonged periods and they continue to rotate on the hoof there is a risk they might rub.”

4/10

Meet the product tester

Sam Jennings is a professional event rider who started her eventing career in 1999 as a young rider and was shortlisted for the British team that year. Sam successfully competes a range of event horses up to advanced level from her friendly, professional yard in Kent.

