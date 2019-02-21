Veredus safety bell boots review

Veredus safety bell boots Score 8/10 Style: 8/10

Fit: 8/10

Performance: 8/10

Value: 8/10 Manufacturer: Veredus Price as reviewed: £59

Official description

The Veredus safety bell boots are made of a highly durable material that is waterproof as well as tear, rip and puncture resistant. The Lycra-lined neoprene padding provides shock absorption. The AquaShell provides waterproof protection and the boots will not absorb moisture. They are easily hand washable in cold water. The double Velcro straps are tested and guaranteed for 5000 hooking/unhooking cycles.

First impressions

These are a lovely looking overreach boot. The Velcro was very strong and the top of the boot was very soft so they didn’t rub.

Overview of performance

The anti-strike material goes around the entire overreach boot, so even if it slipped out of position, the hoof would still be protected. They are extremely well made, have worn and washed very well. It is still a bell shape, but fits my horse’s hoof shape well. Overall, it’s a good boot.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

They are much more fitted to the shape of the hoof than some of the other boots on test, and more suited to the shorter heel, flatter-footed horse than the typical warmblood hoof. For cross-country I’d prefer them to be a little bit more shaped around the heel to ensure they don’t rotate, but I’d be confident that they’d offer adequate protection.