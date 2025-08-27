



It’s too close to call, says H&H’s dressage editor Oscar Williams, as the British team defends its title in the tightest Euros in years

Defending champions Great Britain head into the European Dressage Championships in a far stronger position than they did going into the Olympics, but will we be bringing home the European dressage medals? The core of the team remains unchanged – Lottie Fry (Glamourdale), Becky Moody (Jagerbomb), and Carl Hester (Fame) – with debutant Andrew Gould (Indigro) stepping in as the fourth rider to raise the competitive edge.

At the same time, Germany and Denmark, the gold and silver medallists in Paris, have both taken a hit. Germany has lost the decade-defining pair of Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and Dalera, following the mare’s retirement after Paris. Denmark is also in flux, with only Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour and Mount St John Freestyle returning from their Olympic team.

The Europeans hold a special place in the hearts of British dressage fans. It was Britain’s historic team gold at the 2011 Euros – their first-ever championship gold – that signalled the start of a new era. Carl rode on that team, and now returns for his 13th Europeans with renewed competitive intent, saying after his last outing that individual medals aren’t out of the question.

Since Paris, Becky and Jagerbomb have proven themselves to be one of the world’s top combinations, while world number ones Lottie and Glamourdale added a World Cup title to their already stacked trophy cabinet in April. All three British riders are scoring at a remarkably similar level in the grand prix, and unless something dramatic happens, the team battle for gold will be between Britain and Germany.

We’ve tipped the Brits – but it’s close. Over their last three grand prix tests, the German trio of Isabell Werth (Wendy De Fontaine), Frederic Wandres (Bluetooth OLD), and Katharina Hemmer (Denoix PCH) have averaged 76.66%; the core British trio averages 76.43%. It’ll come down to the smallest of details.

With results in Crozet not counting toward qualification for the 2028 Olympics, several teams have used the opportunity to blood new combinations. That includes former powerhouses the Dutch, who might be a surprise to see further down the order.

But for others, these championships are crucial – not least the Belgians, who are chasing their first-ever championship medal and will go head-to-head with the Danes for bronze. Belgian dressage has been on the rise for some time, but it’s been turbocharged by the emergence of Justin Verboomen and Zonik Plus, a pair with real potential to challenge for both individual medals.

They edged Isabell Werth and Wendy in two of three tests at Aachen last month, with less than a percentage point separating them – suggesting the individual battle could be every bit as tight as the team contest. Throw in fellow heavyweights Glamourdale and Freestyle, and you have a stacked field.

Cathrine and Freestyle haven’t competed since February, adding a layer of uncertainty – but her scores then topped both Isabell’s and Justin’s. On her day, she’s the highest scorer of the quartet; it was mistakes in Paris that cost her a spot on the individual podium.

Glamourdale is back in top form, but with the special weighted heavily towards piaffe-passage specialists, he’s not the favourite. In the freestyle, though, where he can show off his massive canter a bit more, he’ll be right in the fight.

It’s incredibly close – and in a field this tight, even the smallest mistake could decide the day. But how thrilling that, in a sport so often dominated by one standout combination, we now have four contenders going head-to-head.

European dressage medals predictions

