



Dressage has a new name lighting up the international stage: Justin Verboomen.

The 37-year-old Belgian rider and his own electrifying nine-year-old stallion Zonik Plus delivered a breakout performance at the 2025 CHIO Aachen, announcing themselves as serious contenders for individual championship honours – and as Belgium’s first true dressage superstars.

Justin and Zonik Plus captured the spotlight by winning the MEGGLE-Prize grand prix special with 80.75%.

They edged out Olympic team gold medallists Isabell Werth and Wendy, who scored 80.11%, and Britain’s Becky Moody and Jagerbomb in third on 78.4% – all personal bests for the riders.

“What a horse, I’m so happy to have him in my life,” said Justin, who looked almost embarrassed by the attention at the press conference. “It wasn’t an easy ride. Some parts he supported me, some parts I supported him.”

Even more remarkable is how new this partnership is to the world stage. Bred in Portugal, Zonik Plus was discovered by Justin as a two-year-old and developed quietly through the levels.

Until late last year, they were barely on the radar. That changed dramatically when they exploded on to the scene at Kronenberg CDI3* in November, delivering a grand prix debut that set social media buzzing. Aachen, however, took things to an entirely new level.

The barefoot Zonik Plus looked every inch a natural performer – unflappable, with an elegant outline, and all the qualities of a modern dressage star.

Justin appeared calm and focused as he guided the stallion with subtle aids and a loose rein. It was a performance that left you wondering: where has Belgium been hiding this guy?

Justin Verboomen on Zonik Plus: “He can be so much more”

Justin believes Zonik Plus still has much more to give – a warning to his rivals. “He can be so much more relaxed and smooth,” he said.

And he’s right: there were glimpses of tension in the one-time changes and pirouettes, and the horse’s walk tour hints at becoming one of the best in the sport.

After his grand prix special triumph, Justin and Zonik Plus returned to win the prestigious Lindt-Prize freestyle with another personal best – this time a huge 89.4%. Justin is the first Belgian rider ever to claim the title.

The pair entered the arena into a cauldron of German noise, following Isabell, who had scored 88.44% and left to a standing ovation, punching the air in triumph.

The atmosphere crackled with echoes of Totilas’ legendary Windsor freestyle in 2009, as the Belgian duo performed to an evocative, dramatic soundtrack. They earned three 10s for their opening halt and received high marks for harmony between horse and rider.

“I had a super connection with him, and that is the most important thing for me,” Justin said. “I wanted to make it smooth and harmonious so people could feel the emotions. I want them to get goosebumps.”

Asked if she was disappointed to finish second, Isabell said:

“No! As I said, I love to have competition. We all do. Sometimes you have a percentage more, sometimes a percentage less. This is the challenge.”

She added with a laugh: “I saw Justin in Lier and knew he wouldn’t try to be a gentleman.”

Becky, who finished fourth in the freestyle on 83.38%, was also full of praise.

“They were amazing,” she said. “The horse is only nine, and the special was just the second either of them had ever done, so to score over 80% is truly something else. And to beat Isabell on home territory twice in a row – it’s a brave man who does that!”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now