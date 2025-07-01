Lottie Fry crowned world number one while British horses boast top two spots





British dressage Olympian Lottie Fry and her medal-winning ride Glamourdale have regained the top spots in their respective world rankings.

The pair are unbeaten so far in 2025 and their recent run of form includes winning the FEI World Cup Final in Basel, plus victories in Rotterdam, the Dutch Masters and at Jumping Amsterdam.

The world champions previously held the number one spots from January to May 2023.

“I am so incredibly proud to be the new number one on the FEI dressage world ranking,” said Lottie, 29, who rides the 14-year-old stallion for his owners, her employers Van Olst Horses.

“It’s an amazing achievement and this wouldn’t be possible without the amazing team around me, especially the Van Olsts. After Glamourdale’s hugely successful year so far, he truly deserves this and I feel so honoured to ride him every single day. He’s just amazing.”

Previous world number one Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour is now in third in the rankings, and Germany’s Isabell Werth has climbed a place to second.

Lottie’s Paris Olympic medal-winning team-mate Becky Moody has retained her number four spot, and Becky’s stable star Jagerbomb has climbed a place in the horse rankings to second behind Glamourdale. This means Britain has the top two ranked dressage horses in the world.

Lottie and Glamourdale’s medal haul includes double individual gold and team silver at the 2022 World Championships, team gold and freestyle silver at the 2023 Europeans and Olympic team and individual bronze in Paris.

