Blood, lameness and a debut team’s heartbreak: Aachen’s grand prix eliminations explained

Two combinations were eliminated for blood on day one, one for lameness on day two – with no discard score, Thailand’s historic debut World Championship team left with nothing

Oscar Williams&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Rotem Jale Ibrahimzadeh riding Hexagon’s Double Dutch at the 2026 World Championships in Aachen
Rotem Jale Ibrahimzade and Hexagon’s Double Dutch competing in the grand prix at the 2026 World Championships in Aachen.
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Three eliminations were recorded during the grand prix at the Dressage World Championships in Aachen, held 11–12 August.

On 11 August, Rotem Jale Ibrahimzade (TUR) and Wendi Williamson (NZL) were both eliminated under the blood rule following review by the Ground Jury, after FEI stewards flagged a matter for further review during the post-test tack inspection.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).