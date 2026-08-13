Three eliminations were recorded during the grand prix at the Dressage World Championships in Aachen, held 11–12 August.

On 11 August, Rotem Jale Ibrahimzade (TUR) and Wendi Williamson (NZL) were both eliminated under the blood rule following review by the Ground Jury, after FEI stewards flagged a matter for further review during the post-test tack inspection.

Under FEI rules, elimination is mandatory when fresh blood is found in a horse's mouth, the area of the mouth, or the area of the spurs during the post-test check.

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Riding the 18-year-old stallion Hexagon’s Double Dutch, Rotem had already endured a difficult test before the inspection – issues in the piaffe left her marked at 62%, having dropped as low as the mid-50s in the movement itself.

Straight after her test – before she had been told of the elimination – Rotem said the stallion had grown anxious in the atmosphere of the big arena.

She later added: “Unfortunately, during the bit check after our test, a tiny spot of blood was spotted in the mouth.

“There was no visible wound once we looked, at the stables, and, most importantly, he is absolutely fine. Nevertheless, we completely understand and respect the decision that was made. The welfare of our horses must always come first.”

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Wendi was riding Don Vito MH, who was found during the post-test check to have bitten his lip. The pair had scored 64.95% before the elimination was confirmed.

“It feels very disappointing to fall short on the world stage in a prestigious event and venue like this,” Wendi later said.

Wendi and Rotem were both competing as individuals, so their eliminations had no bearing on the team standings. Suphakamol Vuntanadit’s did. She was riding Dreamboat BCN for Thailand – fielding their first-ever World Championships team – and her elimination for marked lameness meant the team couldn’t register a total at all: with only three riders and no discard score, all three results have to count.

Under FEI rules in cases of “marked lameness”, the judge at C informs the athlete directly once it is confirmed – for Suphakamol, that came fast; Britain’s Clive Halsall rang her out soon after her opening halt.

The FEI added that elimination under either rule carries no implication of wrongdoing on the athlete’s part. The rules exist to protect the welfare of competing horses, safeguard the integrity of competition and ensure a level playing field for all athletes.