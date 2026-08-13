World Championships organisers explain why dressage schedule has been altered owing to heat – but eventing timetable unchanged

Hot weather has forced a change to the World Championships dressage timetable, but eventing will continue as planned – we asked why there is a difference between the two sports

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Alexis Goury pats Je’Vall after performing his dressage test in hot weather at the World Championships in Aachen in August 2026
France’s Alexis Goury and Je’Vall in the eventing dressage the 2026 World Championships
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

The team behind the FEI World Championships in Aachen have explained why they have changed tomorrow’s dressage timetable in deference to the hot weather – but not the eventing dressage schedule.

In the pure dressage, the grand prix special will now start at 8.30am local time, rather than 10.50am, with a break in the hottest part of the day between 12.30pm and 3pm. Competition re-starts at 3pm and finishes at 4.50pm as originally planned.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.