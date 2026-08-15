The times for this evening’s freestyle (15 August) at the World Dressage Championships have been released – but one name won't be on the start list. Katharina Hemmer has announced she will not be riding her individual bronze medallist from the special Denoix PCH.

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“Just so you're not surprised – Denoix won't compete in the freestyle tomorrow," she said in the press conference after the prizegiving. “We had a small period of injury in the season, so we weren’t really able to prepare the freestyle. He gave his all to me in both tests, and I don’t want to compete him in the freestyle when it’s not 100% prepared – I think that’s what he deserves.”

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She added that she had run the decision past national coach Monica Theodorescu beforehand.

“I think we kind of all knew,” Katharina said. “I was talking to Monica, and I told her I had the feeling it’s probably better not to do the freestyle, and she smiled at me and said, ‘Yeah'.

“We only did the freestyle once this year, and it wasn’t as well prepared as it should be. So the whole dressage committee and the whole team were on the same page.”

Denoix was unable to take part in the German Dressage Championships in June – Germany’s first mandatory selection trial – after a bump in the stable left him with a swollen leg.

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Katharina made her comeback just in time for the final selection trial at Hagen in early July, winning the grand prix and finishing runner-up in the freestyle.

The pair had been breakout stars of these championships regardless, last-to-go in the special and finishing with bronze on 80.86% – a result no one would have predicted before the event began.

Katharina isn’t the only rider missing from the field, either. Patrik Kittel and Touchdown have also withdrawn, despite finishing 17th in the special – just inside the top-18 qualification cut-off.

Their absence, combined with the nation cap of three riders per country, means two names move into the freestyle who wouldn’t otherwise have made it: Frederic Wandres and Bluetooth OLD (GER), and Henri Ruoste and Tiffanys Diamond (FIN).

Carina Cassøe Krüth and Heiline’s Danciera (DEN) outrank Ruoste in the special (19th to his 21st), but Denmark already has its full three riders in the freestyle – Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour, Daniel Bachmann Andersen and Nadja Aaboe Sloth – so the cap skips over her and passes the vacancy to the next eligible rider outside a capped nation.

Katharina’s withdrawal also changes who fills the final German spot. Raphael Netz’s own placing (10th) already secured him a starting berth regardless. It’s Frederic who benefits from her decision – ranked 14th, he’d originally have been squeezed out by the cap behind Katharina, Isabell Werth and Raphael, but moves into the freestyle now that her spot is free.

What time do the British riders go?

If you would like to watch your favourite riders compete in Aachen, find out how you to watch the Dressage World Championships on TV from anywhere in the world with our comprehensive guide. And follow the action with our Dressage World Championships live reports service.

Dressage World Championships freestyle start times

19:00 (18:00) – Henri Ruoste (FIN) – Tiffanys Diamond

19:11 (18:11) – Larissa Pauluis (BEL) – Flambeau

19:22 (18:22) – Dinja van Liere (NED) – Mauro Turfhorst N.O.P.

19:33 (18:33) – Simone Pearce (AUS) – Will Marq

19:44 (18:44) – Frederic Wandres (GER) – Bluetooth OLD

19:55 (18:55) – Isabel Freese (NOR) – Total Hope OLD

14 min break

20:20 (19:20) – Sandra Sysojeva (POL) – Maxima Bella

20:31 (19:31) – Nadja Aaboe Sloth (DEN) – Favour Gersdorf

20:42 (19:42) – Raphael Netz (GER) – Great Escape Camelot

20:53 (19:53) – Becky Moody (GBR) – Jagerbomb

21:04 (20:04) – Maria von Essen (SWE) – Invoice

21:15 (20:15) – Daniel Bachmann Andersen (DEN) – Flash Gordon 37

14 min break

21:40 (20:40) – Marieke van der Putten (NED) – Zantana RS2 OLD N.O.P.

21:51 (20:51) – Justin Verboomen (BEL) – Zonik Plus

22:02 (21:02) – Lottie Fry (GBR) – Glamourdale

22:13 (21:13) – Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour (DEN) – Mount St John Freestyle

22:24 (21:24) – Carl Hester (GBR) – Fame

22:35 (21:35) – Isabell Werth (GER) – Wendy de Fontaine

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