‘That’s what he deserves’: individual medallist pulls horse from dressage freestyle – as full times released

Katharina Hemmer has withdrawn Denoix PCH from this evening’s freestyle – here’s why and the full start times for the final day of dressage in Aachen

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Katharina Hemmer riding Denoix PCH in the grand prix special at the 2026 World Dressage Championships in Aachen.
(Image credit: FEI/Leanjo de Koster)

The times for this evening’s freestyle (15 August) at the World Dressage Championships have been released – but one name won't be on the start list. Katharina Hemmer has announced she will not be riding her individual bronze medallist from the special Denoix PCH.

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).