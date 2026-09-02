Which nations secured Olympic and Paralympic dressage qualification at the World Championships – and who missed out?

Fourteen nations sealed their tickets to LA28 in the dressage and para dressage team finals in Aachen, including one through a separate continental route

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Lottie Fry riding a flying change on her horse Glamourdale during their grand prix test at the 2026 World Championships in Aachen.
Lottie Fry and Glamourdale top the British team scores in Aachen.
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Fourteen nations secured Olympic or Paralympic dressage qualification for the 2028 Games in LA in the two team finals at the 2026 World Dressage Championships in Aachen.

In the Olympic dressage team final, the top six ranked teams – Germany, Britain, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands and Sweden – all booked their tickets to Los Angeles, alongside the hosts, the US (eighth), who qualified automatically.

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).