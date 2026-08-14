Emotional personal best scored by eight-time Olympian at eventing World Championships

Andrew Hoy and Vassily De Lassos made an epic return to the world stage

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Pictured Andrew Hoy and Vassily De Lassos at the Aachen eventing World Championships.
Andrew Hoy and Vassily De Lassos sit in provisional seventh after the dressage.
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Eight-time Olympian Andrew Hoy delivered one of the standout performances of the day aboard Vassily De Lassos for Australia at the eventing World Championships.

The pair delivered a 26.9 personal best international dressage score to show why they deserve to be back on the world stage, having missed out on a spot in Paris two years ago.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.