What is horse riding holiday insurance, and when do you need it?

Horse riding holiday insurance offers protection for equestrians who want to ride on a trip abroad, but would your own horse rider insurance cover a riding staycation?

Bethany Stone&#039;s avatar
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Published In Advice
A group of riders on a lush African plain ride past a giraffe
Horse riding holiday insurance covers you should the worst happen
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Horse riding holiday insurance is travel insurance that covers riding as the main activity of your trip, so should you fall off you’re covered for medical treatment, getting home and losing the holiday.

If you plan to ride outside of the UK, don’t assume your horse rider insurance will cover it.

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Bethany Stone
Bethany Stone
Features Assistant

A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.