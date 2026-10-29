Horse riding holiday insurance is travel insurance that covers riding as the main activity of your trip, so should you fall off you’re covered for medical treatment, getting home and losing the holiday.

If you plan to ride outside of the UK, don’t assume your horse rider insurance will cover it.

Executive director of KBIS Lawrence Gill says he wouldn’t get on a horse abroad without it.

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“Riding holidays tend to take you to beautiful, remote places on horses you’ve never sat on before,” he continues. “This is the whole point, but it also means that if you do have a fall you could be a long way from a hospital.”

As Lawrence explains, being flown home with a major bone break is not something you want to be paying for yourself.

“It is also worth remembering that a Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) only gets you state healthcare in Europe on the same terms as locals; it will not pay for private treatment, mountain rescue or getting you home,” he adds.

According to Lawrence, you should “never assume” standard holiday insurance would cover riding (Image credit: Alamy)

Does standard holiday insurance cover horse riding abroad?

Standard holiday insurance should not be relied upon – further interrogation of the policy wording is needed.

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Lawrence Gill says when it comes to riding holiday insurance, you should never assume. “Recent research by Go.Compare found that around three in ten single-trip policies don’t include horse riding as standard. Tell the insurer exactly what you’ll be doing and get it confirmed in writing.”

While you don’t necessarily need a specialist insurer, you do need a policy that names the equestrian activity you plan to undertake.

“Many insurers class riding as a hazardous activity and want an extra premium for it, some only cover riding that’s ‘incidental’ to the trip rather than the reason for it, and others draw the line at jumping, polo, cattle work or riding without a hat,” says Lawrence.

Your UK horse or rider insurance won’t fill the gap either.

“While some membership policies give liability cover abroad for a limited period, none of them pay medical bills or get you home, so you still need proper travel cover,” confirms Lawrence.

What does good horse riding holiday insurance cover?

Read the policy to find out cover is comprehensive, and includes things like repatriation, search and rescue and a sufficient medical expenses limit (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Lawrence explains, good horse riding holiday insurance comes down to what is stated in the fine print.

“Riding should named as a covered activity with no catch,” says Lawrence, who also flags emergency medical treatment, repatriation and air ambulance as key terms to look for.

“Plus, search and rescue if you’re heading somewhere remote, and cancellation cover, including if you’re hurt in a fall at home a fortnight before you go,” he adds.

“On top of that I’d look for personal liability, in case your horse kicks another guest’s or you damage someone’s property, and personal accident.”

Lawrence also points out that riders should check the medical limit suits where they’re going. “The US and Canada are very expensive places to need a hospital.”

If you’re taking your own hat, riding boots and body protector, check baggage cover, too.

“And read the small print on hats,” Lawrence advises. “Some policies won’t pay if you weren’t wearing one, which is a good rule to follow anyway.”

Horse riding holiday insurance for UK breaks

Keen on a clifftop UK ride, but don’t want to being your own horse? Your horse rider insurance might cover you (Image credit: Alamy)

Planning a horse riding holiday in the UK, or looking for scenic horse riding locations elsewhere in the country but not in your local area? Jordan Brownless, claims and customer experience manager at The Insurance Emporium says suitable cover might form part of your existing horse rider insurance – provided the holiday and planned activities fall within the existing policy terms.

“Riding holidays can take many forms,” he says. “Some riders may want to take their own horse away, while others may choose a holiday where a horse is provided to enjoy riding somewhere new without the logistics and expense of transporting their own horse.”

The Insurance Emporium’s horse rider policies cover damage, loss, and liability arising whilst in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands or Isle of Man and don’t cover overseas horse riding.

“Horse rider insurance could provide reassurance when you're riding away from home, particularly as you’re often in unfamiliar surroundings and riding horses you may not know,” continues Jordan. “Benefits such as personal accident cover and public liability cover can be especially valuable on a riding holiday, as it ensures riders have cover in place for any unexpected situations that can arise.”