Fancy taking a horsey holiday this year? Check out these UK horse riding holidays…





It’s no secret that 2021 was the year of the staycation, so why not make 2022 the year you combine your passion for travel and exploring with your love of horses by taking a UK horse riding holiday, either alone, with the family or with your horsey friends.

Here are some great UK horse riding holidays that make use of the Great British Countryside.

Luxury UK Horse Riding Holidays

Luxury Riding and Spa Break

Location: Cheshire

A two-night stay at a four-star hotel with extensive gardens and indoor swimming pool located close to the historic city of Chester. After meeting all the horses, you will be riding along paths and tracks through stunning Cheshire landscape, passing through Delamere Forest, before taking a private lesson with one of the experienced instructors. After you’ve enjoyed a ride you can unwind with a specialist spa treatment or two in the on-site therapy centre. Both beginners and experienced riders are welcome, and your holiday experience will be tailored to your ability.

Price: from £525

Find out more: equestrian-escapes.com

UK Horse Riding Holidays For Singles

Unicorn Trails: Cattle drive on Dartmoor

Location: Devon

If you’re the only intermediate rider of your friend group and fancy getting away, you can take part in the UK’s only real cattle drive over and across the spectacular Dartmoor landscape. A farmer will guide you on a quarter horse to move his 400 Scottish Highland cattle to a new grazing area, something which needs to be done each month. During the drive, riders work as a team with most flanking at the sides of the herd with just a couple at the rear and one or two at the head. Each rider will have a position and a job to do, depending on their ability. As well as the move for grazing purposes the cattle need to be separated, brought down for breeding/vet visits. Accommodation is provided in a comfortable inn or hotel in a traditional Dartmoor village.

Price: from £849

Find out more: unicorntrails.com

UK Horse Riding Holidays For Beginners

Hallagenna Riding: Equine holidays on Bodmin Moor

Location: Cornwall

The beginners riding package offered by Hallagenna Riding offers a fantastic introduction to horses and riding for newbies. The week-long vacation is led by an experienced instructor who ensures that by the end of the trip you will be able to “comfortably trot and – depending on progress – canter independently.” Other key lessons include general care, tacking up, road safety and horse management. At the end of the week we can tie in all your learning with a 4-hour pub trail across the moor to the pub in St Breward.

Prices: from £915 for six days of riding and seven nights self-catering accommodation. A three-night learn to ride short break costs £150.

Find out more: hallagenna.co.uk

UK Family Horse Riding Holidays

Lake District Horse Riding Holidays LTD

Location: Cumbria

Lake District Horse Riding Holidays offers horse riding breaks all year round for families, adults and children from the age of three, no matter what your riding experience is. Enjoy trekking and hacking in and around Witherslack Hall Estate and also benefit from riding lessons and management/horse care sessions. As well as the equestrian pursuits — including horseback archery sessions — you can enjoy other activities such as lake fishing, cycling and walking. The accommodation is on site at the 17th Century farmhouse bed and breakfast. Dogs welcome!

Prices: POA

Find out more: witherslackridingschool.co.uk

UK Horse Riding Holidays On The Beach

Island Riding Centre

Location: Isle of Wright

As well as being a popular tourist destination, the Isle of Wright is also perfect for riding holidays too thanks to its dreamy beaches and trail rides. The five-day horse riding holiday held during the week includes group riding sessions, beach and trail rides, lessons and more. You will stay in self-catering cottages, or you can upgrade to the luxury cottage ‘The Orchard’.

Prices: from £525

Find out more: islandriding.com

Horse Riding Holidays For Teenagers

Springhill Farm Riding Stables

Location: Shropshire

An unaccompanied riding holiday exclusively for teenagers aged between 12 and 19, both new and experienced, which has been running for 17 years. After an assessment lesson, riders will be matched with the ideal horse to enjoy a week of jumping, hacking, trail riding, wild camping and an activities day. The holiday concludes with a competition day, where you can compete in fun gymkhana games and show off your new skills in equitation and turnout classes. By the end of the holiday, you will have explored some of most undiscovered countryside in Wales. Evening entertainment is also included everyday. Accommodation is in the bunkhouse or cottages.

Prices: £790 for 6 nights and £700 for 5 nights

Find out more: springhill.farm

