6 stunning spots for a staycation with your horse

More and more people are opting for a ‘staycation’ this year, and embracing the amazing countryside and scenery on our doorstep. But why not take it a step further and take your horse on a staycation with you?

From endless trail riding in the Yorkshire Dales, galloping along a sandy beach in Norfolk or exploring the rugged wilderness of Dartmoor, there are so many options for a horsey staycation in the UK.

With plenty of flexible self-catering cottages and B&Bs that welcome four-legged guests, this could be just the escape that you — and your horse — have spent lockdown dreaming about…

Rustic luxury a stone’s throw from the beach

Take a break from the stresses of everyday life with a staycation at the stunning converted barn at Home Farm Stables – think exposed wooden beams, spiral staircases and bright, spacious rooms. Your horse will be equally well catered for with large stables in an idyllic yard, as well as a lockable tack room, area with jumps and post-and-rail fenced paddocks. Once you’ve dragged yourselves away from your lovely base, you’ll be able to enjoy endless riding within the Norfolk Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, including on the stunning Holme beach, which is virtually on the doorstep and stretches for five miles.

Cost: From £120 per night; £40 per night for stabling and grazing. Quote ‘welcome back’ for 15% off stays until Easter 2021

Where: Holme-next-the-Sea, Norfolk

A blissful break – complete with hot tub

How many of us dream of waking up in the morning to see our horses grazing just outside the window? You can make this a reality at Hoe Grange in the delightful Peak District, where riders are welcomed to the eco-friendly cabins and cosy glamping pods, and their horses to the traditional stone barn and paddocks. Hay and straw is provided along with secure storage, mucking out equipment and ample parking. Take advantage of the extensive off-road riding including the High Peak Trail, and return to relax in peaceful surroundings — and maybe a dip in the hot tub.

Cost: From £100 per night per glamping pod (sleeps two); From £650 for three nights in the cabins (sleeps 4-6), plus £17 per night per horse

Where: Brassington, Derbyshire

Escape to the wilds of North Wales



Get away from it all with a staycation at the beautifully appointed two-bedroom Plas Tirion Farm Cottage, nestled in the North Wales countryside near the Dee Estuary and Snowdonia National Park, and boasting sea views. There is spacious stabling on site for your horse, with a manege and grazing available on request, and super riding on the doorstep including the cross country riding tracks at Mostyn Farm Ride. Indulge in an alfresco dinner in the courtyard on your return, or snuggle up in front of the log burner.

Cost: From £320 for seven nights; from £40 per horse per week

Where: Mostyn, Flintshire

Peaceful seclusion in the heart of the New Forest

For those looking to get back to nature, Burley Rails Cottage in the heart of the New Forest could be just the ticket. Wilf’s Cabin is a cosy, self-contained log cabin that sleeps four, and features a timbered verandah — perfect for enjoying a glass of wine after a busy day of riding. Two airy, modern stables with rubber matting and Aubiose bedding await your horses, as well as turnout and plenty of parking. Simply open the stable yard gate and you’re straight on the Forest — no roadwork required whatsoever.

Cost: From £100 per night for two people; £15 per horse

Where: Burley, Hampshire

A home-from-home, perfect for a group getaway

When the time’s right, gather your horsey friends for a staycation or bring the family and check into Mazzard Farm in the rolling Devon hills. There is a range of gorgeous self-catering cottages with oak flooring and welcoming log burners, and two of the cottages can be interconnected to sleep up to 10. Your horses will be equally well looked after, with a lush, shady orchard split into spacious individual paddocks and large loose boxes, with various livery options available on request – perfect if you fancy a break from mucking out! There is super riding on offer too, with the East Devon Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty on the doorstep and the beach close by.

Cost: POA

Where: Ottery St Mary, Devon

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

Heading off on a hot riding holiday? 11 tips for keeping cool If you’re heading off on a horse riding holiday in warmer climes (perhaps in the currently blistering British weather) this *Summer special* Save up to 35% on Horse & Hound delivered to your door If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription

The classic country escape

For rural charm and elegance at wonderfully affordable prices, make a beeline for the Old Rectory in the Shropshire Hills. The three chic, individual rooms feature such delights as antique furniture and roll-top baths — and there’s a sauna downstairs. There are four stables, plus plenty of storage, and individual turnout is also available, with thousands of acres of fabulous riding country at your fingertips from the moment you and your horse step off the premises straight onto a bridleway. Packed lunches can be provided, or stop at one of local horse-friendly pubs, then return in the evening to eat by candlelight and peruse the select wine list.

Cost: From £119 per night; £20 per horse for stabling and grazing

Where: Ludlow, Shropshire

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.

