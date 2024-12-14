



Do you ever get tired of hacking the same old routes? Do you long for some novel, scenic horse riding locations? If this sounds like you, then you might enjoy taking your riding on tour. Venturing to a different part of the UK to explore new paths can be the ultimate breath of fresh air – not only will you benefit from a change of scene, but it’s also a great experience for your horse. Alternatively, if you plan to hit the trails on a hired horse, you can enjoy a hacking partner who knows his job, and the terrain, inside out.

Whether you’re looking to take a day trip, a trekking expedition or want to bring your horse on holiday, we’ve made decent headway on the research for you. From Scotland to the south of England – and everywhere in between – here’s our list of top scenic locations in the UK – and how you can enjoy them on horseback.

Scenic horse riding locations: the best places to hack in the UK

Cairngorms National Park, Scotland

Welcome to the UK’s largest national park – it’s twice the size of the Lake District! The Cairngorms is a mountain range and lies roughly 35 miles west of Aberdeen. The park boasts the ultimate Scottish landscape experience, with lochs, moorland and mountains with plenty of rare wildlife, such as pine martens and Scottish wildcats, and castles to see. It’s also home to the bi-annual endurance race, the Cairngorm 100.

Scottish access laws state that horses have equal rights to pedestrians when it comes to exploring the countryside, meaning that riders have the right to roam most land in Scotland. This BHS document provides a great explainer on how the Scottish Outdoor Access Code applies to equestrians.

Take yourself: There are plenty of options when it comes to trekking in the Cairngorms. Highlands Unbridled near Aboyne offers day rides, short breaks and longer riding holidays that include accommodation on the trail. Their longest package covers 250 miles over 17 days! You can even book a working holiday with the option to include accommodation at a cut price. Highland Horse Fun in Kingussie offers trekking and hacking from an hour’s duration up to a full day.

Take your horse: Thanks to the Scottish Right to Roam, there are no permits required to ride in the Cairngorms. Some holiday accommodation offers grazing and stabling for your horse as well as a bed for you – Nethy Stables Luxury Glamping in the north Cairngorms has its own “horse b‘n’b”. To the south, Equine Unlimited can accommodate your horse in stabling or corrals and you in a glamping hut – they also offer guided and self-guided riding.

Pennine Bridleway, Derbyshire to Cumbria

The Pennine Bridleway is the country’s newest national trial. It was opened in stages, the final leg in June 2012. Spanning a total of 205 miles, it’s perhaps one of the most far-ranging scenic horse riding locations. The route begins Derbyshire, up through the Peak District and the Yorkshire Dales and ends in Ravenstonedale, Cumbria. Following ancient packhorse routes, you’ll take in rugged hilly landscapes, dry stone walls, moorland and hill grazing livestock.

Specifically designed with riders in mind, the route is open to walkers and cyclists, too. According to National Trails, the route is best completed between April and October when the weather is most favourable.

Take yourself: As the route covers so much of the country, there’s a lot of choice when it comes to finding a riding centre. In the Yorkshire Dales, you’ll find Kilnsey Trekking and Riding Centre near Skipton and Northfield Farm at the southernmost point near Matlock in Derbyshire. As well as day trekking, they offer riding breaks too.

Take your horse: National Trails provides an interactive map and information about self-guided routes you can take, which are anything from a few miles to forty and above. For a good day route, the 10-mile Settle loop in the Yorkshire Dales has parking in the pay-and-display Greenfoot Car Park.

If you were thinking of a longer break, there are plenty of places to bring your horse on holiday, including Hoe Grange in Derbyshire and Wharfdale Riding Holidays near Skipton.

Ashdown Forest, East Sussex

The famous woodland that inspired Winnie-the-Pooh, Ashdown Forest is the largest public open space in South East England. Riders can access over 75 miles of tracks and trails and enjoy the sights and sounds of the heathland and woodland. You’ll see creatures great and small, from the Silver-studded Blue butterfly and nightjars to ancient cattle, sheep and pony breeds who graze freely.

From forest tracks to lush green paths, there is a great deal of variety to explore.

Take yourself: Local equestrian centres that run trekking and hacking include East View and Ashdown Riding – you’ll experience little to no roadwork as these centres have direct access to the forest.

Take your horse: You’ll need a permit to ride your horse on Ashdown. These vary in term from a specified day to and annual permit. Any horse ridden in Ashdown must display a valid badge and the cost of the permit includes a parking charge exemption in any of the five designated horsebox-permissive car parks.

Studland Bay, Dorset

If you want beach riding at its finest, the sandy shore of Studland Bay is the place for you. A National Trust site, Studland Bay has a four-mile stretch of beach that’s perfect for a gallop. The beach slopes gently into the sea, ideal for paddling. The heathland behind the beach is a wildlife haven, home to all six native reptile species. There are spectacular views out over Old Harry Rocks and to the Isle of Wight, making this coastal paradise one of the top scenic horse riding locations in the country.

If you’re feeling adventurous, there are watersports such as kayaking and cold water swimming on offer, too.

Take yourself: Studland Trekking Centre is set up for group and private beach, headland and forest rides, so you’ll be able to take in the coastal landscape from a variety of perspectives. If you stay at Burnbake Lodge, you can get a discount on your ride.

Take your horse: Studland Trekking Centre also operates a “horse b‘n’b”, but you’ll need to arrange your own accommodation and obtain riding permits direct from the National Trust. Be aware that riding on the beach is only permitted between 1 October and 30 April with a valid permit.

Bannau Brycheiniog (the Brecon Beacons), Wales

This Welsh national park is home to over 600 miles of bridleways and tracks to explore. Welsh ponies and cobs run wild across the rugged and breathtaking landscape – you’ll feast your eyes on lush valleys, mountain ridges and quaint Welsh villages, as well as the odd castle.

The going can be tough and the weather changeable, so self-guided riders must pack for all weathers and take a map and compass – reception can be patchy!

Take yourself: The season at Grange Trekking in Abergavenny begins in early April. This centre offers day trekking and holiday packages with accommodation and meals to suit every need. Tregoyd Mountain Riders is based in north of Bannau Brycheiniog not far from Hay on Wye and has direct access to the Black Mountains. They offer from one hour to a full day in the saddle. Cantref caters for multi-day riding holidays.

For self-guided and guided tours, Freerein Riding Holidays offers a variety of packages that include a horse, accommodation and food.

Take your horse: You can bring your horse on holiday to Aber Glamping in Crai – they have an all-weather arena and a cross-country course on site, too. Brecons Wild Camping near Brecon also operates a “horse b‘n’b” with stabling and grazing. If you want one of the most convenient scenic horse riding locations with views of Bannau Brycheiniog, the Epynt Way features 65km of horse-friendly trails and specially designed public corrals to secure your horse while dismounted. Follow this link for what3words references to parking locations.

Dartmoor National Park, Devon

The ancient landscape of Dartmoor the stuff of myth and legend. An off-road wonderland for riders, you’ll see granite tors, sloping hills, wild streams and open moorland. The park is teeming with life, from extraordinarily rare birds such as the cuckoo to the iconic native Dartmoor pony, many of whom can be seen grazing the land.

For riders, Dartmoor is divided into three areas:

the South-East Quarter , which is home to the gentlest slopes and is ideal for beginner or nervous riders

, which is home to the gentlest slopes and is ideal for beginner or nervous riders the South-West Quarter , featuring higher moorland and a central blanket bog, so ensure you stick to the edge

, featuring higher moorland and a central blanket bog, so ensure you stick to the edge the Northern Half, which is home to the park’s most wild and rugged terrain. Only experienced riders should complete self-guided rides here – make sure you check the MoD’s live firing times as the area is also used for training

Take yourself: Cholwell Riding Stables offers rides of up to two hours while Dartmoor Riding Holidays near Okehampton offers day rides and holiday packages – including cattle drive and Western experiences. For an upmarket trip, book a holiday with Liberty Trails and enjoy superb riding with luxury accommodation, spa sessions and even a ‘ride with Mary King’ experience.

Take your horse: Consult this fabulous online resource for everything you need to know about self-guided rides on Dartmoor, from what to bring and where to park, to maps and the best routes to ride. Headland Warren Farm at Postbridge provides self-catering accommodation and stabling for your horse, as does Langworthy Farm near Newton Abbot.

The Surrey Hills National Landscape, Surrey

The bridleways and extensive commons of Surrey are fantastic places to ride. Whether you’re after the wide, sandy tracks of Thursley and Hankley Commons or the panoramic views of Holmbury Hill, there are routes for every occasion. The sandy tracks make parts of Surrey especially good for winter riding.

The extensive network of horse-friendly rights of way are interspersed by quaint villages with amazing pubs. There’s plenty of horse-friendly parking, so it couldn’t be simpler to box up and go.

Take yourself: Enjoy a picnic ride at Wildwoods Riding, Walton-on-the-Hill, or private and group hacking at White Lane Farm.

Take your horse: The Surrey Hills National Landscape website has everything you could wish to know about routes throughout the area, including parking information. Check out this self-catering cottage with stabling if you want to extend your stay.

