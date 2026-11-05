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Build your own equestrian Advent calendar, with budget swaps and options for children

We’ve made the process simple

Georgia Guerin&#039;s avatar
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Homemade Advent calendar presents wrapped up in a basket
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Thinking of making a DIY horsey Advent calendar this year but not sure where to start? I’ve put together a shopping list to help you out.

Of course, not everyone wants the same gifts and that’s the beauty of making your own. I’ve started with a standard list of 24 gifts, but also pulled together some budget swaps to bring the cost down, plus swaps you can make for children. Everything is available via Amazon, which means free delivery and easy logistics as you’ll be able to choose a single delivery day.

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Georgia Guerin
Georgia Guerin
Deputy Website Editor and Head of Ecommerce

Georgia is Horse & Hound’s deputy website editor and equestrian products expert. She curates content across the website with a particular focus on upcoming equestrian events horse care and buying advice. She also manages all the ecommerce opportunities that allow us to give you easy access to the best products at the lowest prices via our buying guides. Georgia has first-hand knowledge of all the equestrian brands and their ever-evolving product lines, having been working with them closely since she started in equestrian media in 2015.