Thinking of making a DIY horsey Advent calendar this year but not sure where to start? I’ve put together a shopping list to help you out.

Of course, not everyone wants the same gifts and that’s the beauty of making your own. I’ve started with a standard list of 24 gifts, but also pulled together some budget swaps to bring the cost down, plus swaps you can make for children. Everything is available via Amazon, which means free delivery and easy logistics as you’ll be able to choose a single delivery day.

The Advent calendar gift options are all inspired by our guides to gifts for horse lovers and horse-themed gifts for children. If you decide the DIY route isn’t for you, I’ve also rounded up ready-made Advent calendars for horses and found the best luxury equestrian Advent calendars.

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Read on to get started.

How to build your Advent calendar

Amazon Prime Almost all of the items in this Advent calendar list are available on Amazon Prime – so if you’re a member you’ll benefit from fast and free delivery. And when you’re buying so many items this really adds up. If you’re not a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and make the most of it while you do your Christmas shopping.

Main selection of Advent gifts

Scroll through and add items to your basket individually or view the full list at once on Amazon.

Swaps for children

If you’re shopping for a young equestrian, some of these gifts might be more suitable. You can add items to your basket individually or view the full Kids Swaps list on Amazon.

Budget swaps to lower the cost

If you’re looking to spend less, these gifts are cheaper and/or go further than some of the options on the standard list. You can add items to your basket individually or view the full Budget Swaps list on Amazon.

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