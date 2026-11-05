Build your own equestrian Advent calendar, with budget swaps and options for children
We’ve made the process simple
Thinking of making a DIY horsey Advent calendar this year but not sure where to start? I’ve put together a shopping list to help you out.
Of course, not everyone wants the same gifts and that’s the beauty of making your own. I’ve started with a standard list of 24 gifts, but also pulled together some budget swaps to bring the cost down, plus swaps you can make for children. Everything is available via Amazon, which means free delivery and easy logistics as you’ll be able to choose a single delivery day.
The Advent calendar gift options are all inspired by our guides to gifts for horse lovers and horse-themed gifts for children. If you decide the DIY route isn’t for you, I’ve also rounded up ready-made Advent calendars for horses and found the best luxury equestrian Advent calendars.
Read on to get started.
How to build your Advent calendar
- Decide whether you’re doing a ‘12 days of Christmas’ Advent calendar or the traditional 24.
- Select from the products below. There are 24 options in the main selection, but you can choose your 12 favourites or substitute items from the ‘Kids Swaps’ or ‘Budget Swaps’ lists below.
- All the items are available on Amazon, so just follow the links and add them to your basket. Alternatively, you can view the full list directly on Amazon.
- Wrap your gifts and place them in a hamper or Christmas box (like this one). Use stickers (these gold stickers are numbered 1-24) to label them in order of opening.
Almost all of the items in this Advent calendar list are available on Amazon Prime – so if you’re a member you’ll benefit from fast and free delivery. And when you’re buying so many items this really adds up.
If you’re not a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and make the most of it while you do your Christmas shopping.
Main selection of Advent gifts
Scroll through and add items to your basket individually or view the full list at once on Amazon.
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Choose from a selection of funny and cute horsey coasters.
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Double-sided brush with gentle bristles and rubber scrubber.
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Swaps for children
If you’re shopping for a young equestrian, some of these gifts might be more suitable. You can add items to your basket individually or view the full Kids Swaps list on Amazon.
Budget swaps to lower the cost
If you’re looking to spend less, these gifts are cheaper and/or go further than some of the options on the standard list. You can add items to your basket individually or view the full Budget Swaps list on Amazon.
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Georgia is Horse & Hound’s deputy website editor and equestrian products expert. She curates content across the website with a particular focus on upcoming equestrian events horse care and buying advice. She also manages all the ecommerce opportunities that allow us to give you easy access to the best products at the lowest prices via our buying guides. Georgia has first-hand knowledge of all the equestrian brands and their ever-evolving product lines, having been working with them closely since she started in equestrian media in 2015.