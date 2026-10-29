Save 20% on the Christmas countdown with the perfect Advent calendar for pony-mad kids
Grab a discount on this festive gift for Schleich fans and collectors
If you’re looking for a lovely – and horse-themed – alternative to the usual chocolate Advent calendar, look no further than the 2026 Schleich Horse Club Advent Calendar, which currently has 20% off at Amazon.
If you’re like me and looking for horsey Christmas gifts for children at discounted prices, this one is not to be missed. Forget daily sugar rushes – as one of the best horse-themed Advent calendars, this Schleich set brings 24 days of horsey surprises, imaginative play and festive fun.
This price is a 90-day low on Amazon.
With a surprise behind every door, your child can build their set with holiday magic day by day. There are 32 pieces, including an exclusive horse and foal.
John Lewis has matched the 20% off price – if you’d prefer to shop there – but we can’t find it as low anywhere else.
More about the Schleich Advent Calendar
This Advent calendar contains a total of 32 pieces, including exclusive mare and foal figures that you won’t find elsewhere.
Behind each of the 24 doors is a new surprise, so as Christmas approaches, your young horse lover can gradually building an exciting Horse Club playset.
This Advent calendar set is designed to inspire imaginative storytelling – and the pieces can also be combined with other Schleich Horse Club sets for even more adventures.
What is Schleich?
Schleich is a German toy manufacturer famous for its high-quality, hand-painted plastic animal figurines and detailed playsets.
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Franchesca is Horse & Hound’s Products Editor. She produces all of our buying guides and gift guides, as well as organising product testing and bringing you news about the latest products to hit the market. If there’s a new launch, Franchesca is the first person to hear about it. She brings you the best deals and is passionate about arming Horse & Hound’s readers with honest, unbiased product reviews. Franchesca loves letting riders and horse owners know what products are coming out, how to make their lives easier and how to spend their money wisely.