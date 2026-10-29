Save 20% on the Christmas countdown with the perfect Advent calendar for pony-mad kids

Grab a discount on this festive gift for Schleich fans and collectors

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Published In Buying Guides
Schleich 2026 Advent calendar with H&amp;H deals graphic on right hand side
(Image credit: Schleich)

If you’re looking for a lovely – and horse-themed – alternative to the usual chocolate Advent calendar, look no further than the 2026 Schleich Horse Club Advent Calendar, which currently has 20% off at Amazon.

If you’re like me and looking for horsey Christmas gifts for children at discounted prices, this one is not to be missed. Forget daily sugar rushes – as one of the best horse-themed Advent calendars, this Schleich set brings 24 days of horsey surprises, imaginative play and festive fun.

Schleich Horse Club 2026 Advent Calendar
Save 20%
Schleich Horse Club Advent Calendar 2026: was £34.99 now £27.99 at Amazon

This price is a 90-day low on Amazon.

With a surprise behind every door, your child can build their set with holiday magic day by day. There are 32 pieces, including an exclusive horse and foal.

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Franchesca Slack
Franchesca Slack
H&H Products Editor

Franchesca is Horse & Hound’s Products Editor. She produces all of our buying guides and gift guides, as well as organising product testing and bringing you news about the latest products to hit the market. If there’s a new launch, Franchesca is the first person to hear about it. She brings you the best deals and is passionate about arming Horse & Hound’s readers with honest, unbiased product reviews. Franchesca loves letting riders and horse owners know what products are coming out, how to make their lives easier and how to spend their money wisely.