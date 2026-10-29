If you’re looking for a lovely – and horse-themed – alternative to the usual chocolate Advent calendar, look no further than the 2026 Schleich Horse Club Advent Calendar, which currently has 20% off at Amazon.

If you’re like me and looking for horsey Christmas gifts for children at discounted prices, this one is not to be missed. Forget daily sugar rushes – as one of the best horse-themed Advent calendars, this Schleich set brings 24 days of horsey surprises, imaginative play and festive fun.

John Lewis has matched the 20% off price – if you’d prefer to shop there – but we can’t find it as low anywhere else.

More about the Schleich Advent Calendar

This Advent calendar contains a total of 32 pieces, including exclusive mare and foal figures that you won’t find elsewhere.

Behind each of the 24 doors is a new surprise, so as Christmas approaches, your young horse lover can gradually building an exciting Horse Club playset.

This Advent calendar set is designed to inspire imaginative storytelling – and the pieces can also be combined with other Schleich Horse Club sets for even more adventures.

What is Schleich?

Schleich is a German toy manufacturer famous for its high-quality, hand-painted plastic animal figurines and detailed playsets.

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