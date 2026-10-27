Right now, you can save 25% on wellies of your choice from The Original Muck Boot Company with a limited-time special Halloween “trick or treat” discount code.

I’ve tried wellies from this brand previously and our products editor Franchesca Slack even rated their Chore adjustable tall boots H&H Approved – and they feature in our guide to the best wellies. There are also lots of positive online reviews from people looking for a warm, waterproof and comfortable pair of boots – made even cosier by this Halloween deal.

Customers who love this brand commend their impressive warmth, waterproofing, comfort and grip, and find their products to be superbly versatile boots for yard work, dog walking and anything in between. They also have a great kids range, starting with boots suitable for toddlers.

The boots we’d choose

The great thing about this discount code is it applies to all the boots – and accessories – you can find on the Muck Boot website, so you can choose whatever you want. But if we were shopping ourselves, these would be our picks...

How to save 25% with discount code

Enter ‘26TREATME’ at the checkout to claim your discount. The code expires at midnight on Sunday 1 November 2026.

You also get free delivery when spending over £100, but it’s only £1.99 for standard delivery if your total is below this.

Explore your options now at muckbootcompany.co.uk