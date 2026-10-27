Save 25% on hugely popular wellies with limited-time Halloween discount code
It’s not a trick – it’s a treat!
Right now, you can save 25% on wellies of your choice from The Original Muck Boot Company with a limited-time special Halloween “trick or treat” discount code.
I’ve tried wellies from this brand previously and our products editor Franchesca Slack even rated their Chore adjustable tall boots H&H Approved – and they feature in our guide to the best wellies. There are also lots of positive online reviews from people looking for a warm, waterproof and comfortable pair of boots – made even cosier by this Halloween deal.
Customers who love this brand commend their impressive warmth, waterproofing, comfort and grip, and find their products to be superbly versatile boots for yard work, dog walking and anything in between. They also have a great kids range, starting with boots suitable for toddlers.
The boots we’d choose
The great thing about this discount code is it applies to all the boots – and accessories – you can find on the Muck Boot website, so you can choose whatever you want. But if we were shopping ourselves, these would be our picks...
These boots have a 4.8/5 rating from 277 reviews – and we rate them highly too! They’re just like the classic Chore boots, but with the adjustable features these are some of the best wellies for wider calves.
Available in a wide range of colours, these boots are a bit more fun – and they’re rated 4.7 from more than 500 reviews. I tested the tall version of these boots, but I’ve actually come to love short and mid-height wellies as they’re less cumbersome to carry around on your feet all day.
How to save 25% with discount code
Enter ‘26TREATME’ at the checkout to claim your discount. The code expires at midnight on Sunday 1 November 2026.
You also get free delivery when spending over £100, but it’s only £1.99 for standard delivery if your total is below this.
Explore your options now at muckbootcompany.co.uk
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Georgia is Horse & Hound’s deputy website editor and equestrian products expert. She curates content across the website with a particular focus on upcoming equestrian events horse care and buying advice. She also manages all the ecommerce opportunities that allow us to give you easy access to the best products at the lowest prices via our buying guides. Georgia has first-hand knowledge of all the equestrian brands and their ever-evolving product lines, having been working with them closely since she started in equestrian media in 2015.