Save 25% on hugely popular wellies with limited-time Halloween discount code

It’s not a trick – it’s a treat!

Georgia Guerin&#039;s avatar
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Published In Buying Guides
Woman wearing wellies while picking out horse’s hind foot, with H&amp;H deals graphic to the right hand side
(Image credit: Original Muck Boot Company)

Right now, you can save 25% on wellies of your choice from The Original Muck Boot Company with a limited-time special Halloween “trick or treat” discount code.

I’ve tried wellies from this brand previously and our products editor Franchesca Slack even rated their Chore adjustable tall boots H&H Approved – and they feature in our guide to the best wellies. There are also lots of positive online reviews from people looking for a warm, waterproof and comfortable pair of boots – made even cosier by this Halloween deal.

Women's Chore Adjustable Tall Boots
Save 25%
Women's Chore Adjustable Tall Boots: was £139 now £104.25 at Muck Boot

These boots have a 4.8/5 rating from 277 reviews – and we rate them highly too! They’re just like the classic Chore boots, but with the adjustable features these are some of the best wellies for wider calves.

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Women's Arctic Sport II Short Boots
Save 25%
Women's Arctic Sport II Short Boots: was £129 now £96.75 at Muck Boot

Available in a wide range of colours, these boots are a bit more fun – and they’re rated 4.7 from more than 500 reviews. I tested the tall version of these boots, but I’ve actually come to love short and mid-height wellies as they’re less cumbersome to carry around on your feet all day.

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Georgia Guerin
Georgia Guerin
Deputy Website Editor and Head of Ecommerce

Georgia is Horse & Hound’s deputy website editor and equestrian products expert. She curates content across the website with a particular focus on upcoming equestrian events horse care and buying advice. She also manages all the ecommerce opportunities that allow us to give you easy access to the best products at the lowest prices via our buying guides. Georgia has first-hand knowledge of all the equestrian brands and their ever-evolving product lines, having been working with them closely since she started in equestrian media in 2015.