If you’re a horse owner who spends half your life outside whatever the weather, these Sealskinz Acle water repellent nano fleece gloves are worth a look – especially while they currently have 29% off in the Amazon Prime sale.

Sealskinz has loads of great reviews on Amazon and we rate it as one of the best Prime Day deals for equestrians. Plus, our website editor Carol Phillips invested in a pair of Sealskinz all weather riding gloves last winter and highly rated them for their durability, warmth and waterproofness however she found them a little bulky for caring out more fiddly jobs when tacking up.

Save 29% Sealskinz Acle Water Repellent Nano Fleece Gloves: was £30 now £21.37 at Amazon Sealskinz is a well known brand who have been making technical outdoor accessories for over 20 years. These gloves are ultra-lightweight and water-repellent. Highly dexterous with textured palm for added grip. Perfect for use on the yard on those cold, damp days.

Key features of the Sealskinz Acle gloves

The water-repellent coating makes them perfect for wet, miserable mornings when you’re turning out, filling haynets, bringing in or mucking out.

Nano fleece construction offers a soft, warm and comfortable fit, helping to keep your hands cosy during cold yard days and winter rides without the bulk of traditional winter gloves.

These gloves don’t inhibit hand movement so you can easily open gates, carry buckets, fasten rugs and all those fiddly jobs that are impossible with thicker gloves.

They have a touchscreen-compatible grip, which means no more taking your gloves off to check your phone, change your music or message someone while you're waiting for your horse to finish eating.

With 29% off during the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, now could be a good time to upgrade your winter yard gloves or grab a spare pair.

Who is Sealskinz?

Trusted outdoor specialists, Sealskinz has built its reputation around gloves and outdoor kit designed to protect against the elements over the last 25 years, with products focused on keeping people warm, dry and comfortable when they're are outdoors.