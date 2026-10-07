Dreading having cold, wet hands at the yard this winter? Check out these water-repellent gloves in the Amazon Big Deal Days sale

Check out this pair of water repellent fleece gloves currently in the Amazon Prime sale

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Sealskinz Acle Water Repellent Nano fleece gloves Deal
Sealskinz water repellent gloves currently with 29% off in the Amazon Prime sale.
(Image credit: Sealskinz)

If you’re a horse owner who spends half your life outside whatever the weather, these Sealskinz Acle water repellent nano fleece gloves are worth a look – especially while they currently have 29% off in the Amazon Prime sale.

Sealskinz has loads of great reviews on Amazon and we rate it as one of the best Prime Day deals for equestrians. Plus, our website editor Carol Phillips invested in a pair of Sealskinz all weather riding gloves last winter and highly rated them for their durability, warmth and waterproofness however she found them a little bulky for caring out more fiddly jobs when tacking up.

Sealskinz Acle Water Repellent Nano Fleece Gloves
Save 29%
Sealskinz Acle Water Repellent Nano Fleece Gloves: was £30 now £21.37 at Amazon

Sealskinz is a well known brand who have been making technical outdoor accessories for over 20 years. These gloves are ultra-lightweight and water-repellent. Highly dexterous with textured palm for added grip. Perfect for use on the yard on those cold, damp days.

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Franchesca Slack
Franchesca Slack
H&H Products Editor

Franchesca is Horse & Hound’s Products Editor. She produces all of our buying guides and gift guides, as well as organising product testing and bringing you news about the latest products to hit the market. If there’s a new launch, Franchesca is the first person to hear about it. She brings you the best deals and is passionate about arming Horse & Hound’s readers with honest, unbiased product reviews. Franchesca loves letting riders and horse owners know what products are coming out, how to make their lives easier and how to spend their money wisely.