5 reasons we’d snap up the Pivo Equestrian Pod in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale

If you’ve ever wanted to record your rides hands-free, now’s your chance!

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Women riding bay horse in arena with smartphone attached to a Pivo Equestrian Pod filming in the foreground
Check out these Pivo discounts for equestrians available now during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (6–7 Oct 2026).
(Image credit: Carol Phillips)

Have you ever wished you could film your ride, without having to ask someone else to stand behind the camera? Right now, you can get up to 42% off a Pivo smartphone-compatible hands-free recorder that films your rides with auto-tracking and zoom functions. With 360º rotation, it’s like having your own camera man on hand for every ride.

Pivo has loads of great reviews on Amazon and we rate it as one of the best Prime Day deals for equestrians and one of the best camera accessories for horse riding. Plus, our website editor Carol Phillips reviewed one of the early Pivo models and awarded it H&H Approved status.

Pivo Equestrian Pod
Save 42%
Pivo Equestrian Pod: was £179.99 now £104.49 at Amazon

This phone holder offers 360° smart AI tracking. It would make a great gift for an equestrian who loves to make videos or wants to improve their training. Available in a range of colours – pink, green, purple and white.

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Pivo Equestrian Starter Pack
Save 36%
Pivo Equestrian Starter Pack: was £249.99 now £159.99 at Amazon

This starter pack includes the Pivo pod, plus a remote control, smart mount and travel case as one package. You get all the useful accessories straight away, and then you can purchase a tripod separately if you don't already have a compatible one.
We reviewed this product a few years ago and loved it, but since then, some features have improved even further.

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Franchesca Slack
Franchesca Slack
H&H Products Editor

Franchesca is Horse & Hound’s Products Editor. She produces all of our buying guides and gift guides, as well as organising product testing and bringing you news about the latest products to hit the market. If there’s a new launch, Franchesca is the first person to hear about it. She brings you the best deals and is passionate about arming Horse & Hound’s readers with honest, unbiased product reviews. Franchesca loves letting riders and horse owners know what products are coming out, how to make their lives easier and how to spend their money wisely.