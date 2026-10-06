5 reasons we’d snap up the Pivo Equestrian Pod in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale
If you’ve ever wanted to record your rides hands-free, now’s your chance!
Have you ever wished you could film your ride, without having to ask someone else to stand behind the camera? Right now, you can get up to 42% off a Pivo smartphone-compatible hands-free recorder that films your rides with auto-tracking and zoom functions. With 360º rotation, it’s like having your own camera man on hand for every ride.
Pivo has loads of great reviews on Amazon and we rate it as one of the best Prime Day deals for equestrians and one of the best camera accessories for horse riding. Plus, our website editor Carol Phillips reviewed one of the early Pivo models and awarded it H&H Approved status.
Why the Pivo Equestrian is worth it
Here are five reasons you should buy a Pivo before the Amazon Prime Day sale ends.
1. Hands-free filming
Pivo uses intelligent tracking to automatically track you and your horse, meaning no more relying on a friend, trainer or fellow rider to film you.
2. Watch your riding back and improve
Seeing your training session can be incredibly useful. Review your position and transitions afterwards, or send the footage over to your instructor for feedback.
3. Battery life
This is good – you get roughly six hours and the option to extend battery life further with a pivo power pad (available separately).
4. Remote lessons
The Pivo can be used for remote coaching, allowing your trainer to see you ride while the tracking keeps you in shot. This is a great alternative when travelling to lessons isn’t possible.
5. Today’s price
The Pivo Equestrian Pod is currently featured on sale, but deals aren’t guarenteed to last for the full sale event, so if you have been thinking about getting one, now is the time to take advantage of the discount.
Best Amazon Prime Day Pivo deals
This phone holder offers 360° smart AI tracking. It would make a great gift for an equestrian who loves to make videos or wants to improve their training. Available in a range of colours – pink, green, purple and white.
This starter pack includes the Pivo pod, plus a remote control, smart mount and travel case as one package. You get all the useful accessories straight away, and then you can purchase a tripod separately if you don't already have a compatible one.
We reviewed this product a few years ago and loved it, but since then, some features have improved even further.
H&H Approved Pivo for equestrians
Our website editor Carol Phillips tested the Pivo Silver back in 2022. One thing to note is that it was called the Pivo Pod Active at the time, and it was a predecesor to current Pivo Equestrian Pod, so the features have since been updated.
In spite of this, Carol had a super test and awarded the Pivo H&H Approved status. You can read her full detailed Pivo Equestrian Pack review here.
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Franchesca is Horse & Hound’s Products Editor. She produces all of our buying guides and gift guides, as well as organising product testing and bringing you news about the latest products to hit the market. If there’s a new launch, Franchesca is the first person to hear about it. She brings you the best deals and is passionate about arming Horse & Hound’s readers with honest, unbiased product reviews. Franchesca loves letting riders and horse owners know what products are coming out, how to make their lives easier and how to spend their money wisely.