Have you ever wished you could film your ride, without having to ask someone else to stand behind the camera? Right now, you can get up to 42% off a Pivo smartphone-compatible hands-free recorder that films your rides with auto-tracking and zoom functions. With 360º rotation, it’s like having your own camera man on hand for every ride.

Pivo has loads of great reviews on Amazon and we rate it as one of the best Prime Day deals for equestrians and one of the best camera accessories for horse riding. Plus, our website editor Carol Phillips reviewed one of the early Pivo models and awarded it H&H Approved status.

Why the Pivo Equestrian is worth it

Here are five reasons you should buy a Pivo before the Amazon Prime Day sale ends.

1. Hands-free filming

Pivo uses intelligent tracking to automatically track you and your horse, meaning no more relying on a friend, trainer or fellow rider to film you.

2. Watch your riding back and improve

Seeing your training session can be incredibly useful. Review your position and transitions afterwards, or send the footage over to your instructor for feedback.

3. Battery life

This is good – you get roughly six hours and the option to extend battery life further with a pivo power pad (available separately).

4. Remote lessons

The Pivo can be used for remote coaching, allowing your trainer to see you ride while the tracking keeps you in shot. This is a great alternative when travelling to lessons isn’t possible.

5. Today’s price

The Pivo Equestrian Pod is currently featured on sale, but deals aren’t guarenteed to last for the full sale event, so if you have been thinking about getting one, now is the time to take advantage of the discount.

Best Amazon Prime Day Pivo deals

Save 42% Pivo Equestrian Pod: was £179.99 now £104.49 at Amazon This phone holder offers 360° smart AI tracking. It would make a great gift for an equestrian who loves to make videos or wants to improve their training. Available in a range of colours – pink, green, purple and white.

H&H Approved Pivo for equestrians

Our website editor Carol Phillips tested the Pivo Silver back in 2022. One thing to note is that it was called the Pivo Pod Active at the time, and it was a predecesor to current Pivo Equestrian Pod, so the features have since been updated.

In spite of this, Carol had a super test and awarded the Pivo H&H Approved status. You can read her full detailed Pivo Equestrian Pack review here.