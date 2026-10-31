Looking to explore more of the countryside with your horse? An app for that is coming...

A rider is creating a paid app to help equestrians discover more hacking routes.

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Published In News
A view of a bluebell wood through a grey horse&#039;s ears
Library image.
(Image credit: Future)

There are around 20,000 miles of bridleways in England – but how many of these would you feel confident exploring outside of your normal hacking routes?

A rider is creating a paid app to help equestrians discover more places to ride.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.