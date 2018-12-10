For those tricky individuals who seem to have it all, we are here to help with 14 unusual Christmas gifts ideas for the horse lover. Even the fussiest equestrian is sure to be delighted when they receive any of these hand-picked items...

Heard of the nodding dog? Well now you can have a nodding horse as a fun way to brighten up someone’s car.

Nodding Horse Car Ornament



This fun mirror is cut by laser to reduce sharp edges, is lightweight and shatter resistant, plus it is really easy to hang

Horse Wall Mirror



A novelty lavatory seat to bring a humour to any home’s bathroom, with designs on all sides and it comes gift boxed.

Mr & Mrs Fox seat

This hip flask can be personalised with your own special Christmas message — a touching, sentimental present. It is made from stainless steel and holds approximately six fluid ounces of your favourite tipple and can easily fit into most pockets. Great for when you’re out hunting or shooting on a freezing cold day to warm you from the inside.

Personalised 6oz Hip flask



A magazine subscription is a gift that last all year, so ensure the recipient won’t miss a snippet of important equestrian news, exclusive interviews or in-depth reports with a subscription to the equestrian bible, Horse & Hound.

A subscription to Horse & Hound





Build stalls and stables and trade your way to success, but watch out for expensive visits to the vet or get lucky with some brand new tack

Horses and Ponies Monopoly Board Game

A big bag for carrying riding gear or a weekly shop. This roomy bag folds down flat to fit inside its mini version for easy storage.

Horse Stuff big bag

A beautiful silver coloured frame created in the unmistakable shape of the upturned horseshoe. Made from quality aluminium.

TC Horseshoe photo frame

Affordable way to keep track of dogs at night or in low light. Great present for a dog loving person who is also a technological whizz.

SportDOG Locator Beacon

This Almost-Magical 3D Illusion Lamp will turn heads. It is powered by nine long life, super bright LED lights, which never get hot and use very little energy.

Horse Head 3D illusion lamp



This pewter bottle stopper is hand casted, well design and will not tarnish over time.

English Pewter Company Horse Head Wine Bottle Stopper



Made of wax, hand painted and can either be kept as an ornament or burned as a candle.

Ornamental Horse Candle

Made in the UK, this statement piece would make a unique gift for any country or horse lover.

Horse Riders Weather vain



A limited edition mix of delicious pink and blue Smarties in a trendy pastel-coloured unicorn bag.

Unicorn bag of Smarties

