For those tricky individuals who seem to have it all, we are here to help with 16 unusual Christmas gifts ideas for the horse lover. Even the fussiest equestrian is sure to be delighted when they receive any of these hand-picked items...

For the person who has everything this is the perfect gift. Let them capture the bond with their horse, all they have to do is attend.

Buy now: UK photo shoot gift voucher from £95

This hip flask can be personalised with your own special Christmas message — a touching, sentimental present. It is made from stainless steel and holds approximately six fluid ounces of one’s favourite tipple and can easily fit into most pockets. Great for when you’re out hunting or shooting on a freezing cold day to warm you from the inside.

Buy now: Personalised 6oz Hip flask from £7.59



A magazine subscription is a gift that last all year, so ensure the recipient won’t miss a snippet of important equestrian news, exclusive interviews or in-depth reports with a subscription to the equestrian bible, Horse & Hound.

Price: subscribe with our special Christmas offer, available until midnight on Christmas Day, from just £22.49.

www.magazinesdirect.com



Build stalls and stables and trade your way to success but watch out for expensive visits to the vet or get lucky with some brand new tack

Buy now: Horses and Ponies Monopoly Board Game from £29.99

Add country style feel to the entrance of a home with this aged effect cast iron door bell in the shape of a horse

Buy now: Cast Iron Horse Head Door Bell from £17.68



This beautifully crafted black candle looks so good that you may never want to light it.

Buy now: John Lewis Horse Candle from £20



The experience sets you up with a hearty farmhouse breakfast with one of Charlie’s jockeys. Then head out to the gallops to watch the horses being put through their morning training session – and get some tips on spotting a winner. Charlie and his team have trained over 400 winners and can answer all your questions.

Buy now: A Morning Behind the Scenes for Two with Charlie Mann Racing from £175

A big bag for carrying riding gear or a weekly shop. This roomy bag folds down flat to fit inside its mini version for easy storage.

Buy now: Horse Stuff big bag from £12.27

Great in cold weather, these glove don’t have to be removed to use a touchscreen and are made of double layers of wool.

Buy now: mujjo Touchscreen gloves from £17.68

A beautiful silver coloured frame created in the unmistakable shape of the upturned horseshoe. Made from quality aluminium.

Buy Now: TC Horseshoe photo frame from £14.95

This trendy rug is hand tufted by master craftmen with a premium quality 100% new wool pile in a unique design.

Buy now: Mr Fox Aqua rug from £180

Affordable way to keep track of dogs at night or in low light. Great present for a dog loving person who is also a technological whiz.

Buy now: SportDOG Locator Beacon from £8.99

This Almost-Magical 3D Illusion Lamp will turn heads. It is powered by nine long life, super bright LED lights, which never get hot and use very little energy.

Buy now: HOrse Head 3D illusion lamp from £15.99

This revolutionary grooming glove provides a gentle tactile horse grooming experience and will be a great addition to any grooming kit

Buy now: Hands On grooming gloves from £19.95



This wide, crystal-encrusted belt is the perfect to add a bit of bling to any outfit – riding or otherwise.

Buy now: Horze Wide Crystal Belt from £25.19



Available in a medium or large size with 4 or 6 hooks placed on locally manufactured Yorkshire Tweed. A perfect way to hang all your everyday and competition riding coats on a horse’s head.

Buy Now: Yorkshire Collection Horse Heads Coat Hook Rack from £92

For more Christmas gift ideas, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 16 November.