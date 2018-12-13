16 gifts to make the horsey lady in your life happy this Christmas

What do women want? We are here to help you with a selection of super-stylish, sparkly, warm, practical and fun equestrian gifts to suit your budget
NB: The shopping links below are provided to help you buy these items. We earn a small commission from these links.
Equestrian gifts under £25
Faux Fur Headband with Stretch Winter Earwarmer Earmuff
Made from the highest quality faux fox fur; the inside is lined with warm and super soft polar fleece and has an elastic strap that can be adjusted.
Buy now: Faux Fur Headband with Stretch Winter Earwarmer Earmuff from £14.99
Valegro on DVD
This programme features footage of Valegro dating back to 2009, going right through to his moving farewell ceremony at Olympia. An ideal gift for any dressage fan.
Buy now: Valegro on DVD from £22.90
I Could Eat A Horse Spaghetti Measurer
Whether it’s ragu, meatballs or carbonara you’re preparing, size up your spaghetti with this handy horsey measure.
Buy now: I Could Eat A Horse Spaghetti Measurer from £9.95
Horse & Hound subscription
A magazine subscription is the gift that keeps on giving as it lasts all year, plus subscribers can enjoy a host of extra benefits, in addition to knowing that the magazine will be delivered to their door every week.
Buy now: latest Horse & Hound subscription offer
Tirita Hard Plastic Phone Case Cover
This phone cover has high-quality finish and a durable construction that’s 100% scratch-proof with a fashionable horse shoe design.
Buy now: Tirita Hard Plastic Phone Case Cover from £4.99
Blue with White Horses Wash Make Up Cosmetics Bag
To hold all her make-up either just at home, while you are travelling or for going on holiday with.
Buy now: Blue with White Horses Wash Make Up Cosmetics Bag from £5.88
Equestrian gifts under £50
Dora Designs Rufus Fox Doorstop
A doorstop that is just the right weight for the job and adds to the decor of any room with a country twist.
Buy now: Dora Designs Rufus Fox Doorstop from £29.99
Racing Big Holdall
Designed with ample storage, this holdall is an ideal choice as a travel companion for any horsey woman on the move.
Buy now: Racing Big Holdall from £42.99
3D Horseriding Wall Clock
This clock has a really fun and quirky design that would look great in any room of any house.
Buy now: 3D Horseriding Wall Clock from £33.18
Joules Ladies Annis Scarf
The Joules Ladies Annis Scarf is a cosy, oblong scarf perfect for keeping snug and warm during the colder months.
Buy now: Joules Ladies Annis Scarf from £34.95
B Vertigo Nina Women’s Knitted V-neck Sweater
This traditional V-neck sweater looks stylish and will keep you warm all winter long. The beautiful cotton sweater is great for riding or casual wear.
Buy now: B Vertigo Nina Women’s Knitted V-neck Sweater from £48.99
Dog People QuickNotes
Blank inside, these notecards are suitable for all occasions and come with 20 envelopes in a study box. They are designed by Sandra Muller and are of fantastic quality.
Buy now: Dog People QuickNotes from £39.90
Equestrian gifts over £50
Exclusive Sterling Silver Whip Bracelet
Designed by Hiho Silver, the work in the detail of the whip on this bracelet is an example of true craftsmanship by the silversmiths.
Buy now: Exclusive Sterling Silver Whip Bracelet from £175
Barbour Women’s Hartwell Wax Classic Country Jacket
Part of Barbour’s Classic Country collection, this jacket has a relaxed fit style with a 100% waxed cotton outer and is trimmed in a classic tartan for a traditional look.
Buy now: Barbour Women’s Hartwell Wax Classic Country Jacket from £279.13
Ariat Wythburn H20 Womens Insulated Boots
These ladies’ waterproof boots are made from a full-grain leather with a suede upper and 200g Thinsulate insulation. They are fitted with a versatile front lace and Ariat’s patented duratread, stirrup-friendly outsole.
Buy now: Ariat Wythburn H20 Womens Insulated Boots from £179.99
Creative Modern Wall Lamp
A fun metal equestrian themed wall lamp that would look great in a bedroom, dining room, kitchen, corridor or any other room of a horsey home.
Buy now: Creative Modern Wall Lamp from £99
