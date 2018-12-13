16 gifts to make the horsey lady in your life happy this Christmas

What do women want? We are here to help you with a selection of super-stylish, sparkly, warm, practical and fun equestrian gifts to suit your budget

Equestrian gifts under £25



Made from the highest quality faux fox fur; the inside is lined with warm and super soft polar fleece and has an elastic strap that can be adjusted.

Buy now: Faux Fur Headband with Stretch Winter Earwarmer Earmuff from £14.99



This programme features footage of Valegro dating back to 2009, going right through to his moving farewell ceremony at Olympia. An ideal gift for any dressage fan.

Buy now: Valegro on DVD from £22.90



Whether it’s ragu, meatballs or carbonara you’re preparing, size up your spaghetti with this handy horsey measure.

Buy now: I Could Eat A Horse Spaghetti Measurer from £9.95

A magazine subscription is the gift that keeps on giving as it lasts all year, plus subscribers can enjoy a host of extra benefits, in addition to knowing that the magazine will be delivered to their door every week.

Buy now: latest Horse & Hound subscription offer



This phone cover has high-quality finish and a durable construction that’s 100% scratch-proof with a fashionable horse shoe design.

Buy now: Tirita Hard Plastic Phone Case Cover from £4.99



To hold all her make-up either just at home, while you are travelling or for going on holiday with.

Buy now: Blue with White Horses Wash Make Up Cosmetics Bag from £5.88

Equestrian gifts under £50



A doorstop that is just the right weight for the job and adds to the decor of any room with a country twist.

Buy now: Dora Designs Rufus Fox Doorstop from £29.99



Designed with ample storage, this holdall is an ideal choice as a travel companion for any horsey woman on the move.

Buy now: Racing Big Holdall from £42.99



This clock has a really fun and quirky design that would look great in any room of any house.

Buy now: 3D Horseriding Wall Clock from £33.18



The Joules Ladies Annis Scarf is a cosy, oblong scarf perfect for keeping snug and warm during the colder months.

Buy now: Joules Ladies Annis Scarf from £34.95



This traditional V-neck sweater looks stylish and will keep you warm all winter long. The beautiful cotton sweater is great for riding or casual wear.

Buy now: B Vertigo Nina Women’s Knitted V-neck Sweater from £48.99



Blank inside, these notecards are suitable for all occasions and come with 20 envelopes in a study box. They are designed by Sandra Muller and are of fantastic quality.

Buy now: Dog People QuickNotes from £39.90

Equestrian gifts over £50



Designed by Hiho Silver, the work in the detail of the whip on this bracelet is an example of true craftsmanship by the silversmiths.

Buy now: Exclusive Sterling Silver Whip Bracelet from £175



Part of Barbour’s Classic Country collection, this jacket has a relaxed fit style with a 100% waxed cotton outer and is trimmed in a classic tartan for a traditional look.

Buy now: Barbour Women’s Hartwell Wax Classic Country Jacket from £279.13



These ladies’ waterproof boots are made from a full-grain leather with a suede upper and 200g Thinsulate insulation. They are fitted with a versatile front lace and Ariat’s patented duratread, stirrup-friendly outsole.

Buy now: Ariat Wythburn H20 Womens Insulated Boots from £179.99



A fun metal equestrian themed wall lamp that would look great in a bedroom, dining room, kitchen, corridor or any other room of a horsey home.

Buy now: Creative Modern Wall Lamp from £99

