From supplements and saddles to backpacks and trainers, check out these new products

We bring you nine freshly designed, innovative and stylish new products for you and your horse

Protechmasta poll guard



Using infra-red technology, this poll pad helps relieve muscle tension and sensitivity behind the ears and over the poll. It is designed to increase bloodflow to muscles and nerves for the benefit of the horse. The fabric is breathable and wicking, plus it’s easy to fasten to a bridle or head collar.

RRP: £22.50

Visit: www.harryhall.com

PS of Sweden Pioneer Revolution drop noseband bridle



This snaffle bridle has a drop noseband with three different fastening positions to ensure the noseband always fits well. It has an anatomically shaped padded headpiece designed to release pressure around the sensitive ear and poll area. The browband comes in plain leather, but is interchangeable with other browbands from the PS of Sweden range, while the noseband has been designed so that the side pieces don’t interfere with your horse’s eyes or nerves. The noseband’s height is adjustable in three positions for a perfect fit, has a rawhide inner to hold its shape and is padded at the back for comfort.

RRP: £203

Visit: www.psofsweden.se

The Spanish Boot Company coloured tassels



Fashion, country and equestrian clothing and footwear brand, The Spanish Boot Company is offering new colours this autumn within its collection of detachable boot tassels. You can choose from orange, lime, fuschia, sky blue and yellow coloured tassels, which can be used on your handbag or your boots.

RRP: £15

Visit: www.thespanishbootcompany.co.uk

Kate Negus wavy diamante browband



This new browband has a ‘wavy’ shape that curves down to provide a softer and more flattering line across the horse’s forehead. Inset into the browband is a line of white diamanté crystals that run along the full length of the browband, great for those who like the added bit of sparkle.

RRP: £75

Visit: www.katenegus.com

Equine Ahiflower oil



Nature’s Crops International specialises in the growing, pressing and marketing of Ahiflower Oil – a unique Omega 3,6,9 plant-based food supplement, for both horses and humans. The company has recently launched Equine Ahiflower, a complete equine omegas product. Omega helps improve exercise recovery, joint and ligament health, coat lustre, and stress responsiveness. A clinical study has shown that horses using Ahiflower oil have a 10-fold improvement in omega-3 EPA and DHA levels compared to flaxseed oil-fed horses.

RRP: £30 for 1L

Visit: www.ahiflowerequine.co.uk

Childéric Balade rucksack



A new accessory for stylish equestrians on the move, this bag is putty coloured and is shaped to wear comfortably on your shoulder or back with adjustable straps. It has a shaped bucket base for stability when not being worn, a drawstring top, buckle fastening and short padded leather handle. A striking white stitch detail runs throughout the leather work and it has a smart plaid cotton lining available in a raspberry, cream, charcoal or khaki finish.

RRP: £846

Visit: www.childericsaddles.co.uk

Equipe EK Go saddle

Designed to suit short backed shaped horses in particular, this saddle is made of high quality Italian leather with contrast stitching on a carbon fibre tree. As well as being ideal for more short coupled horses, it’s also suited to big shouldered equines too. The new EK Go model can be customised to suit the rider’s position in the saddle, while respecting their build.

RRP: from £3,900

Visit: www.zebraproducts.co.uk/equipe

Mark Todd deluxe padded coat



This quilted coat has a fitted design with a generous yet lightweight fill and a snug fleece collar to keep out the winter chills. Practical and stylish, the coat has a front zip fastening and storm flap with press-studs, zipped pockets and decorative stitch detail on hemline and cuffs. We think this is great for everyday use while spectating at events and teaching in the arena.

RRP: £89.99

Visit: www.wefi.co.uk

Ariat Fuse trainers



These trainers are perfect for those who want to bring a bit of Ariat style and technology into their leisure wear. The insole is textured and anatomically contoured to soothe hard working feet making them ideal for anyone who spends a long time standing. Additional extras built into the Fuse include a breathable mesh and synthetic upper for temperature control and a heel pull tab for ease of wear.

RRP: £89.99

Visit: www.ariat.com