Showjump manufacturer Jump 4 Joy has launched a new collection of Emily Cole jumps in collaboration with the popular illustrator.

Celebrated for her humorous equestrian illustrations, Emily has joined forces with the jump manufacturer to produce a range of fences featuring some of her most popular designs, as well as some new designs created especially for the collection.

The first of the Emily Cole jumps to be launched incorporates one of Emily’s most popular designs “Believe In Yourself”. It comes complete with two wings featuring the pony and unicorn drawing, two pink and white poles and a plank featuring the quote. The complete Believe In Yourself fence set is priced at £826.

Emily has also designed a “Yard Royalty” fence, which comprises two wings, two freestanding crown-shaped fillers and two poles. This fence set is priced at £1,046, but individual pieces, such as the wings and fillers can be purchased separately.

Emily said: “This is a dream come true. I’ve always wanted to have my own collection of showjumps and I am thrilled with the way they have worked out.”

The new Emily Cole jumps will be available to view on the Jump 4 Joy stand at Badminton Horse Trials. There are four more designs that will complete the collection expected to be released throughout the year.

View the new collection at showjumps.com

