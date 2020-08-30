16 of the spookiest showjumping fences — would your horse go near any of these?

In a world of plain coloured poles and wings, showjumping courses are sometimes less than memorable. But every so often a showjumping fence really catches the eye, breaking every mould in the course-designer’s handbook. Championship tracks in particular often feature an assortment of eye-catching themed fences — remember Bob Ellis’s stunning London 2012 tracks? But many other venues do go above and beyond when it comes to including striking obstacles to jump. But great as they are for spectators, would your horse go within a 10-metre radius of any of these spooky creations?

1. Everyone loves a minion – but would your horse like these as much? These yellow chaps are residents at Irish showjumper Cian O’Connor’s new yard.

2. The artist’s touch — this masterpiece was originally seen at the World Equestrian Games in Normandy in 2014.

3. All aboard for this Canadian Pacific train at Spruce Meadows, Calgary.

4. If the shoe fits… horses and riders at Bolesworth are well used to this feature fence and Isabelle Harris takes it in her stride during the mini major relay there.

5. Another stunner at Spruce Meadows: but would your horse fancy clearing the famous white cliffs?

6. Bath and West is famous for its stunning showjumping tracks and this Stonehenge fence could be a tourist destination in itself.

7. Making waves at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

8. Ooh la la: carrying on the French theme in Normandy for the 2014 WEG, Gerco Schroder’s top ride Glock’s London doesn’t bat an eyelid as he soars over the tricolour vertical.

9. I want to ride my bicycle: a wheely big vertical seen at Spruce Meadows, Calgary

10. This intricate dragon design featured in the 2008 Beijing Olympics where Rolf-Goran Bengtsson and Ninja La Silla clear it in style.

11. Making at bang at Normandy in 2014 is this striking gun fence.

12. Windmills in the Netherlands at the 2019 European Championships in Rotterdam.

13. New York state of mind: a feature fence of the Longines Global Champions Tour in USA last year.

14. The London skyline featured heavily in Bob Ellis’s stunning tracks during the London 2012 Olympics and Scott Brash and Hello Sanctos look right at home.

15. Rule Britannia: a very British feature fence at Spruce Meadows, Calgary.

16. You can cross Mount Rushmore off your global sightseeing bucket list and jump over the famous presidential figureheads instead.

