



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Yes, you read that right – paper wine bottles. Italian vineyard Cantina Goccia has just released its second wine in a Frugal bottle, which is the world’s first commercially available paper wine bottle. But why do we think this important for equestrians?

Not only are these bottles packed with environmentally-friendly features but, hear us out, they make it the perfect product to pack in the lorry or take with you on an equestrian adventure, whether it’s summer camp, a stay-away show, pony picnic or even a yard BBQ.

A Frugal wine bottle is made from 94% recycled paperboard, with a carbon footprint six times smaller than a glass bottle. It uses just 15g of plastic, which is 77% less than a 100% recycled plastic bottle. It’s also shatterproof, five times lighter than a glass bottle (weighing just 83g) and keeps the wine chilled longer than a glass bottle once it’s out of the fridge. This bottle is easy to recycle, which eliminates concerns over broken glass and, being so lightweight, it’s easy to carry around.

The new white wine, Celi, is a blend of 60% Grechetto, 20% Vermentino and 20% Chardonnay grapes and costs £12.50. A rosé wine is due to follow in the spring.

The first wine Cantina Goccia produced in a paper bottle was 3Q, which is a red Sangiovese wine with a hint of Merlot and Cabernet. It’s described as fresh, accessible and light in style.

View Cantina Goccia Celi at vivino.com

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.