Iconic German toy company Playmobil has recently released six new equestrian-themed playsets to add to its current collection. The sets, some of which have as many as 40 figures, will provide hours of imaginative playtime for pony-mad children.

The latest sets include a horse show, stables for lessons, complete pony birthday party and a pony delivery wagon. There is also a new three-horse breed set with a Friesian, Knabstrupper and Anadlusian, and a further set with two Icelandic horses with foals.

Aimed at children aged 4–10, the new Playmobil horse sets start at £7.99 and are definitely worth adding to your collection of horse games and toys.

Nine further pony-themed sets are due to be officially released in the UK on 11 March, however we’ve found them already available on Amazon.

New Playmobil horse sets

Playmobil Riding Lessons with Stable

RRP: £39.99 |

This 30-piece set includes two lockable stables, horses, pupils and an instructor.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Playmobil Equestrian Tournament

RRP: £29.99 |

This set has everything you need to run your own show.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Playmobil Pony Farm Party

RRP: £19.99 |



Host your own a birthday party with pony guests.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Playmobil Pony Wagon

RRP: £9.99 |



Deliver vegetables with this horse and wagon.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Playmobil Horse Trio

RRP: £9.99 |



The Knabstrupper, Friesian and Andalusian horses are waiting to move in with halters and saddles.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Playmobil Icelandics with Foals

RRP: £7.99 |



This cute playset contains two mares, their foals and food.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Playmobil Pony Camp Trailer

RRP: £49.99 |

This set includes everything you need for camping out with your pony – from sleeping bags to fried eggs for breakfast.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Playmobil Adventure Pony Ride

RRP: £19.99 |

In this set a father and daughter go exploring with their pony in the countryside.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Playmobil Mobile Farrier

RRP: £39.99 |

An ideal gift for an aspiring farrier – the forge can even be ‘lit’.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Playmobil Car and Horse Trailer

RRP: £39.99 |

Transport the pony to the vet or local show with this car and trailer set.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Playmobil Connemara, Lewitzer and Icelandic horses

RRP: £9.99 each |

These collectible breeds each come with a rider and accessories.

View Connemara now at amazon.co.uk

View Lewitzer now at amazon.co.uk

View Icelandic now at amazon.co.uk



Playmobil Pony Cafe

RRP: £29.99 |

This cafe set allows your riders to take a break from work and tuck into coffee and cupcakes.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Playmobil Riding Ponies

RRP: £9.99 each |

Choose between German Riding Pony, Welsh Pony and Classic Pony – all with accessories.

View German Pony now at amazon.co.uk

View Welsh Pony now at amazon.co.uk

View Classic Riding Pony now at amazon.co.uk



Playmobil Mares and Foals

RRP: £9.99 |

This set of two mares and two foals is a great addition to any larger set.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Playmobil Three Horses

RRP: £9.99 |

Add a Knabstrupper, Trakehner and Shire horse to your stable.

View now at amazon.co.uk

