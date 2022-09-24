Waterproof rider onesie and equine Advent calendar among innovative new products





Waterproof rider onesies, roll-on fly spray and an Advent calendar for horses were among the innovations recognised at [British Equestrian Trade Association] BETA International 2022.

The winners of the new product awards were chosen by a panel of retailers and retail experts, on the first day of the event (11 September).

The decisions took into account guideline criteria such as product innovation, design, quality, packaging, value for money and sustainability.

“The judges agreed that the new product showcase had produced a high calibre of entries with a tremendous amount of innovation,” a BETA spokesman said.

The clothing and footwear title went to the Supreme Active Show Rider Waterproof Onesie.

The judges said: “This product is innovative, beautifully made and easy to get on. It’s a versatile product for all weathers with a breathable fabric, and it’s also good value.”

Premier Performance’s Joint Support Cookies won the feed and supplements category, with what judges said was “a great idea for a short-term solution for horses that won’t take supplements”.

“We are exceptionally proud,” said Camilla Zanna from Premier Performance. “Joint Support Cookies are a great bite-size feed supplement that you can give to all horses and ponies requiring an extra level of joint support. Feeding in cookie form is a great way of knowing that your horse has eaten all the supplement you’re giving him.”

The general title went to Maxima Mix ‘N’ Munch’s Advent calendar, which is “eco-friendly, recyclable and very saleable”.

“Our Advent calendar is totally eco-friendly and made without any plastics,” said Jamie Rudgley from Maxima Mix ‘N’ Munch.

“It contains four new flavours, all made using natural ingredients and are free from molasses, soya and artificial flavours. We’re really pleased to win the award and have had lots of enquiries at the show from outlets wanting to stock them.”

The winning product in horse care was the Leovet/Mackey Equestrian Power Phaser roll-on, which judges said was “easy to use and very practical when out and about… ideal for horses who hate spray”.

“The new roll-on is so useful for going around the horse’s face, eyes and nostrils, and also has the extra convenience that it doesn’t go on to your hands,” said Charlotte Ridge from Mackey Equestrian.

Shires Equestrian’s Oxi Zone training boot won the horsewear and equipment category; it is “well designed, breathable and washable”.

Goodchap’s Tricks & Trivia card game won the pet product category, and the saddlery and tack title went to Ideal and WRS Company’s Technical & Traditional II saddle range, a “clever product at a good price”.

The safety award went to the Pikeur-ABUS Air Luxe helmet. Judges said: The safety standards on this peaked helmet are a unique selling point. It’s an excellent product with good safety features.”

“The hat is available with either a short or long fixed peak, making it really stylish,” said Catherine Powell from Shaws Equestrian.

