Brits and world medallists among the entries for Maryland 5 Star





Two British riders are among the Mars Maryland 5 Star entries for this year’s event (13-16 October).

Harry Meade returns to the US autumn five-star with Mandy Gray’s and his own Superstition, on whom he finished seventh at Maryland last year.

US-based Brit Leslie Law and Tre’ Book’s Voltaire De Tre’ also have their second crack at the event, having come 22nd last year.

Disappointingly, there are only 24 Maryland 5 Star entries at present, although it is likely the organisers will accept late entries, so this could creep up.

Three members of the US’s silver medal-winning team at last week’s eventing World Championships in Pratoni have a ride in the five-star class, with Will Coleman bringing forward Don Dante, Tamie Smith riding Danito and Lauren Nicholson piloting Landmark’s Monte Carlo. In addition, World Championships reserve combination Phillip Dutton and Z will be in action.

Boyd Martin won Maryland last year, but he is the only US rider from Pratoni not starting in the five-star class, although he will compete in the accompanying CCI3*-L and five-year-old class.

Liz Halliday-Sharp will start among the favourites with a strong hand in her two entries – Deniro Z, who was selected for last year’s Olympics though he had to be withdrawn owing to injury, and Cooley Quicksilver, whose three wins at CCI4*-S include victory in the hot supporting class at the Kentucky Three-Day Event in April.

Buck Davidson is the only other rider with two horses in the class and he is slated to start on Carlevo and Sorocaima.

Doug Payne and Quantum Leap were the best US combination in the five-star at Kentucky in the spring and they will be at Maryland, too.

Young US talent Woods Baughman will try to make amends for a disappointing cross-country performance at Burghley Horse Trials when he brings forward C’est La Vie 135.

Fans of Hannah Sue Burnett’s veteran ride Harbour Pilot will also have a chance to see him in action as the 19-year-old is on the start list.

