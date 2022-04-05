



Equestrian YouTuber Esme Higgs, who is better known as This Esme, has partnered with Hy Equestrian to develop a limited edition This Esme range, which includes new This Esme rugs.

The range includes a StormX Original 0g rain sheet and StormX Original 200g turnout with detachable neck, as well as co-ordinating boot and hat bags. The new items feature the This Esme logo and are available in mint/grey and purple/grey.

While the hat and boot bags are available now, along with the rain sheet, the 200g turnout is planned to go on sale in September.

Nineteen-year-old Esme, who has four horses and three donkeys, said: “To be able to design my own rugs and see them on my boys is a dream come true and I hope everyone loves them as much as I do!”

This Esme has more than 720,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel, which she started in 2015. She regularly posts videos that show her life with her horses and donkeys.

Hy Equestrian frequently bring out new patterned rugs in new, fun prints with each change in season. Other current designs include “Seaside Donkey”, which features donkeys eating ice creams and surfing, and “Born To Be Wild”, which is decorated with zebras.

