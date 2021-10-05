



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Following Tommy Hilfiger’s successful launch of its first equestrian clothing line earlier this year, the equestrian arm of the American fashion brand has now unveiled its first autumn/winter collection.

The new autumn/winter range from Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian includes softshell breeches, hooded down jackets and gilets, as well as hoodies, sweaters and winter hats that are suited to both casual wear and training. The items follow the classic preppy Tommy Hilfiger style and feature the recognisable red, white and blue colour palette with horse head flag logo.

With a mission to create fashion that “wastes nothing and welcomes all”, Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian have ensured this new range also includes a variety of sustainable materials. The down jackets and gilets are filled with Re:Down, which is a 100% recycled down, and have a water-repellent outer material that is certified to the Global Recycled Standard. The bodywarmer-style jackets also have an insulating lining that is made of a combination of natural and recycled fibres.

In addition to the autumn/winter clothing range, Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian also introduced a number of items of horsewear earlier this year. The horsewear range includes saddle pads, ear bonnets and sweat rugs in the same red, white and blue colour palette. Jump down to view some of the items in the Tommy Hilfiger horsewear collection that was released earlier this year.

View the complete range at tommy-equestrian.com

Items from the new Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian A/W collection

Horsewear from the Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian collection

