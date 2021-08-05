



Popular equestrian fashion brand Aztec Diamond Equestrian has announced “a new era” for the brand. Tonight at 8pm the company launches the first drop of a new, dynamic collection that they describe as “celebrating the power of evolution and pushing the boundaries of equestrian fashion” – and we’ve got the first look.

The new collection, which includes more than 70 pieces, combines technical features and continues with the minimalist style and distinct but discreet branding. Technical design highlights across the range include last-cut bonded ventilation holes, breathable closed mesh panels and sculpting fabrics with streamlined cuts. Many of the best-selling products have undergone functional redesigns in order to support the modern equestrian while still holding onto their original foundations.

There are also plenty of brand new products to see, including technical vests and full-seat grip leggings, as well as the highly anticipated return of Aztec Diamond breeches, which have been in development and testing for four years.

Like many brands, Aztec Diamond have also focused on the sustainability of their products. The new riding leggings (pictured, below) are constructed from 100% recycled plastic bottles. To achieve this the brand joined forces with a specialist manufacturer to produce smart fibres with wicking and temperature-regulating properties that are reliable, durable and robust enough to incorporate into equestrian clothing.

CEO and designer Jordan McCabe explains that the collection has taken more than two years to develop.

“Designing products isn’t just a creative process, it’s about finding solutions to problems that already exist,” says Jordan. “Every last detail has been considered in order to elevate the potential of the rider – it’s not only about finding the best technology and the most premium fabrics, but finding ways to be conscious in the way we move forward as a brand.”

Here’s a preview of the first drop

