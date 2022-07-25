Fairfax & Favor and Le Chameau collaborate to launch new boots





Two of the UK’s most iconic country footwear brands, Fairfax & Favor and Le Chameau, have joined forces to create a limited edition wellington boot. The aptly named L’Alliance will be launched officially at The Game Fair at Ragley Hall, Warwickshire, on Friday, 29 July.

The boot brings together recognisable features from the two brands by pairing the fan and tassel from Fairfax & Favor with the classic Le Chameau Chamolux rubber wellington.

The wellington boots are available in two colourways (vert verizon or navy) and in three calf fits – narrow, standard or sporting, similar to other Fairfax & Favor tall boots. Each pair of boots comes with a pair of matching tassels in vert verizon or navy, but there are seven additional colourways to choose from, including rouge, cherry, orange foncé, rose, vert Chameau, vert clair and bleu clair, to personalise the boots.

Corry Taylor, founder of Le Chameau’s parent company, explained that the collaboration is born from a shared passion for creating stunning performance footwear of the highest quality, perfect for rural life.

Marcus Fairfax Fountaine, Fairfax & Favor co-founder said: “Le Chameau’s boots have been keeping my feet warm on cold winter days for years, so it’s a real honour to be working with a brand I’ve admired for so long.”

Each brand announced the L’Alliance collaboration on their social media channels and shared an image of the boots. Some fans of the brands were thrilled to see two of their favourite brands working together and one Facebook user commented that she was “super-excited to be upgrading her current pair of wellies”. Others, however, “struggled” to love the L’Alliance as much as previous models from the brands.

The L’Alliance boots will be available to buy from fairfaxandfavor.com and lechameau.com in early September, with an RRP of £295. A branded boot bag will also be available to purchase as part of the collaboration. It will feature two external pockets, shoulder strap and ventilation netting.

