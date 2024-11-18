Save 50% on Ariat Burford wellies right now – just in time for the weather to turn

If you’re on the lookout for a new pair of wellies, the Ariat Burfords are up there with the best wellington boots on the market. Right now you can save 50% on the Burford rubber boots if you buy direct from Ariat, making it one of the best Black Friday wellington boot deals I’ve seen so far.
To take advantage of the “Insider Access Exclusive” deal you need to sign up to their mailing list, which I think is a small price to pay for a £70 saving.
Ariat Burford Ladies’ | Save 50% at Ariat
Was £140 Now £70
These wellies can be worn all year round and are designed to promote good posture and reduce fatigue, which is perfect for equestrians who tend to be out for hours at a time.
Ariat Burford Men’s | Save 50% at Ariat
Was £140 Now £70
Definitely one of the best wellies for men, these boots have exactly the same features and the same 50% off saving.
I’ve tested wellies from almost all of the big brands and, while these do not compete with Le Chameau and Aigle for the all-time top spots they are considerably cheaper so it would be unfair to compare directly. I rated the insulated version of these Ariat boots H&H Approved – and I don’t hesitate to recommend them as they’re probably the smartest wellies I own. I’m on my third winter of wearing them this year and they’re still going strong. In fact, we’ve got heavy snow forecast tonight and they’re waiting for me at the front door.
If you’re like me and prefer the shaft of your wellingtons to feel supportive and firm, these boots will suit you. They have Ariat’s ATS Pro technology, which supports and cushions the foot as you move, promoting good posture and reducing fatigue so that you can be comfortable on your feet all day. They also have a moisture-wicking footbed that helps to prevent sweaty feet. The leather trimmed top and closure give a smart finish, which makes these boots perfect for popping to the pub after you’ve been to the yard and walked the dog – no change required, just a quick hose and off you go.
