Katie Price launches new equestrian clothing collection





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Equestrian and media personality Katie Price has relaunched her equestrian fashion business KP Equestrian, with a range designed to “dazzle in the saddle”.

First launched in 2008, the brand was closed down in 2017 as Katie needed to focus on other aspects of her life.

This time joining forces with her next-door neighbour and riding partner, Katie has relaunched KP Equestrian with a new website and ladies’ range that includes riding leggings, tops and jackets, as well as a selection of slogan T-shirts. The range is designed to “dazzle” and features bright pinks and blues.

Katie also has a childrenswear range in the pipeline and will be expanding the ladies’ range into other colours. Following that, she plans to introduce horsewear and menswear lines.

As a rider and shopper herself, Katie is “thrilled about being hands-on with the design of the KP Equestrian clothes and sharing her ideas with like-minded horsey people”. She hopes eventually to have the range stocked by a number of equestrian retailers, and has plans to attend big events with a trade stand.

Katie is currently preparing the land and clearing out the stables at her home in Horsham, West Sussex, so she can bring her horses home. Channel 4 is covering the refurbishment process, in a series that begins on Wednesday, 26 January at 9pm.

The new range is available from the KP Equestrian website.

Items from the new KP Equestrian collection

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.