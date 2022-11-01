Traditional Charles Owen velvet hats now available in more colours





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Charles Owen has added a selection of new colours to two of its popular traditional-style velvet riding hats. Riders who love the classic look will be pleased to hear the Fian and Hampton hats are once again available in brown, grey and bottle green, as well as black and navy options.

These colours were originally released when Charles Owen launched the Hampton in 2001 and the Fian in 2012, but in recent years these velvet hats have only been available in black or navy. The three additional colours have been brought back in response to customer feedback.

“We know how much our consumers loved their traditional velvets, so after many requests we’ve decided to bring the other colours back,” said Charles Owen’s Becci Flanagan.

The Fian combines the elegance of its predecessor – the Fiona – with sophisticated safety technology to create a safe and stylish hat for showing and hunting. Covered in velvet, it has a slim tan harness that creates an elegant appearance, while the traditional satin headband with incorporated drawlace adjusts the height of the helmet so that it cradles the head.

It is available in sizes 49–62cm, and meets the ASTM F1163-15 and VG1 standards. The Fian retails from £279.

The Hampton is also covered in traditional velvet, with a soft tan harness, satin lining and low-profile design. It is available in sizes 52–65cm, and meets the PAS015:2011 (with Kitemark), ASTM F1163-15 and VG1 standards. The Hampton retails from £197.

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.