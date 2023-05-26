



If you’ve been holding out for a great deal on one of Equilibrium’s massage products, this bank holiday weekend sale could be exactly what you’ve been waiting for.

Equilibrium Products has announced that all massage pads, mitts, magnetic chaps, rugs and the associated accessories, including batteries, chargers, magnets and heat packs, will be reduced by 25% for the entire weekend (until 31 May or while stocks last). Here are our favourite deals at a glimpse or check out the full sale at equilibriumproducts.com

Top deals from Equilibrium Products

Equilibrium Products Magnetic Chaps – RRP £89.99 , now £67.49

These chaps contain four movable magnets and are designed to support mobility, aid joint function and maintain healthy tendons in the hindlegs. Also compatible with the hot and cold packs. View Deal

Equilibrium Magnetic Rug – RRP £195 , now £146.25

You can move the magnets to target specific areas in this in this rug designed to support mobility, aid joint function and maintain a healthy horse. Magnets aim to promote circulation, which can help with stiffness and soreness. View Deal

Equilibrium Massage Pad – RRP £360 , now £270

The largest saving of all, this pad provides effective, affordable massage. Choose from three 30min programs and leave it to work while you get on with jobs. Also available for ponies and XL horses. View Deal Equilibrium Massage Mitt Hotspot – RRP £140 , now £105

This battery-operated heat and massage pad allows you to reach all of your horse’s muscles. It helps to support recovery from exercise, maintain healthy circulation and promotes relaxation. View Deal View the full sale at equilibriumproducts.com

