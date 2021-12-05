



As with therapy and magnetic rugs, there are a wide range of therapy and magnetic boots for horses available to choose from, but it can be tricky to work out which ones are right for your horse. There are quite a few variables – and not all necessarily easy to understand. First you need to decide what type of boots, bandages or wraps you’re looking for, and then what you’re hoping to gain from purchasing a pair or set. Some can be worn interchangeably on the front and hind legs, while others you will need to purchase separate boots due to the shape – so this is something to consider. Some are designed to be worn during exercise, but most should be worn when your horse is at rest in the stable.

How do magnetic boots work?

It’s important to know that there is limited conclusive research into the use of magnets on horses – their efficacy has been debated for many years, but there is a lot of anecdotal evidence suggesting they can be very helpful. For this reason it is particularly important to follow the manufacturer’s guidance when using your chosen therapy boots.

Although each different type of therapy boot – be it magnetic or ceramic-infused – works in a slightly different way, they all aim to improve circulation and blood flow. In turn this is thought to increase oxygen supply to the tissue, reduce muscle tension and aid recovery by removing toxins faster and reducing inflammation. Magnets and ceramic fibres are not healing, but rather are thought to create the right environment to encourage the body to heal itself.

Therapy boots or rugs that contain ceramic fibres are designed to reflect the horse’s back into the body. Whereas when magnets are incorporated within boots or rugs, the magnetic properties in the body’s cells will either attract (those that are opposite) or repel (those that are alike) them, which is thought to increase the activity of the cells. Cooling boots, on the other hand, are designed to reduce the temperature of the internal structures in the lower leg.

When can you use magnetic boots?

Generally, therapy boots are used as part of a horse’s daily routine. Most are designed to be worn at rest in the stable, while some can be worn during exercise or in the field. Likewise, the length of time they should be worn varies – some can be worn up to 24 hours a day, but it’s advisable to test them for a shorter time under supervision to make sure your horse is used to wearing them.

Here is a selection of the best magnetic boots for horses – including all types of therapy boots, wraps and bandages…

Equilibrium magnetic chaps

Colours: Silver | Sizes: S–XL | RRP: £79.95 for fronts, £89.95 for hind and hock |

These magnetic chaps allow you to target magnets exactly where you want them. The nylon inner and polyester fill provide enough warmth and padding while remaining flexible and comfortable. Four flat, flexible and moveable magnets are included with each pair of boots – they present two alternating poles to the body, negative and positive, making them different to standard neodymium magnets, which present one pole. The have a different design for fronts and hinds, and can be used as part of a daily routine when a horse is stabled.

View fronts at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, naylors.com, equus.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

View hinds at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, naylors.com, equus.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

Weatherbeeta Therapy-Tec Sports boots

Colours: Black/silver/red | Sizes: Pony, cob or full | RRP: £75.50 for a pair |

These therapy boots from Weatherbeeta are made of 7mm thick durable neoprene infused with ceramic lining, which reflects body heat back into the body to increase circulation. They fasten with three easy touch-tape closures.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, naylors.com or equus.co.uk

Veredus Magnetik Evo stable boot

Colours: Black | Sizes: S–L | RRP: £198 for a pair |

These foreleg stable boots are designed to help to reduce typical after-work swelling. Made of a breathable HCL foam, they also have internal quick-dry padding, and are fastened with Velcro. The boots help to stimulate blood flow and speed up the elimination of toxins.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Horseware Rambo Ionic stable boots

Colours: Black/orange | Sizes: Full or extra-full | RRP: £89.95 for a pair |

These stable boots use negative ion therapy, which is when negative ions are absorbed into the bloodstream supporting blood flow to muscles. They are made from a neoprene outer with a removable insert, which is made with polycotton fabric and printed with Rambo Ionic technology. The boots can be used while your horse is travelling or in the stable.

View now at amazon.co.uk, naylors.com or equus.co.uk

Protechmasta schooling boots

Colours: Black | Sizes: Cob, full or extra-full | RRP: £78 for a pair |

These schooling boots can be worn for schooling, lunging or hacking. They feature a soft, naturalistic ceramic-infused lining that emits a safe form of far infrared radiation, which is a natural process that gently and safely assists blood circulation. The remainder of the boot is made up of a layer of neoprene and 3D airmesh, which encourages airflow and prevents unwanted heat and sweat build-up. The shaped inner padded palm is made of a material that is soft to the touch but firm on impact to protect the joint and absorb up to 90% of energy when impacted.

View now at amazon.co.uk

LeMieux Conductive Magno boots

Colours: Black | Sizes: S–XL | RRP: £110.95 for a pair |

These magnetic boots have a lining that contain a woven layer of steel fibres directly under the magnets to conduct magnetic waves evenly around the lining, which avoids hot spots and improves the overall effectiveness. They have mesh rear vents to release excess heat, while the bamboo outer layer ensures good wicking. They can be worn on the front or hind legs.

View now at amazon.co.uk, naylors.com or equus.co.uk

Kentucky Recuptex magnetic bandage pads Colours: Black/grey | Sizes: One size | RRP: £102 for a pair | These bandage pads offer protection underneath a normal stable bandage. They contain inox yarn woven into the fabric, which reflects the magnetic fields created in the horse’s body to stimulate circulation. View now at amazon.co.uk

Premier Equine Magni-Teque magnetic boot wraps

Colours: Black/blue | Sizes: S–XL | RRP: £64 for a pair |

These magnetic boot wraps have been designed to act as a pressure bandage on your horse’s legs. Made from a breathable ventilated neoprene with strong and secure Velcro straps, the boots have a soft cotton liner that contains the magnets (16 x 600 Gauss).

View now at ebay.co.uk

New Equine Wear Magnetex brushing boots

Colours: Navy | Sizes: S–XL | RRP: £90 for a pair |

These brushing boots (which can also be used in the stable) are fitted with six (1,600 Gauss) neodymium magnets at a strength of 1600 gauss each, which have been strategically placed to provide all-round contact with the leg. These boots can be used on both front and hind legs, and are supplied with a complimentary wash bag.

BrodPod magnetic leg wraps

Colours: Black/gold | Sizes: S–L | RRP: £62.50 for a pair |

Designed to help stimulate the electro-conductivity in blood cells, these magnetic leg wraps feature multi-directional magnetic modules incorporated into a lightweight, robust 3D performance fabric. Simple to use and fully adjustable, they can be worn on the front or hind legs and used in the field and stable. They have good airflow to avoid over-heating, which makes them suitable for 24/7 wear if required.

Equiline Cairo therapeutic leg wraps Colours: Black | Sizes: Cob or full | RRP: £89 for a pair | These therapeutic stable boots have a removable soft inner liner that has ceramic coating, and a neoprene outer shell with Velcro closures. The therapeutic ceramics promote warmth as a thermal barrier, enhancing blood circulation. Machine washable at 30°c. Incrediwear Equine Circulation Standing Wraps Colours: Grey | Sizes: 12–18in | RRP: From £108 for a pair | These wraps contain germanium and carbon fibres that are activated when exposed to body heat. Applied under a bandage, they promote blood flow and lymphatic drainage, and are used to accelerate recovery after workouts.

