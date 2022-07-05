



Lister has announced the launch of its latest product, the Lister Eclipse. Described as one of Lister’s “most exciting developments to date”, the Eclipse weighs in at just 845g, which makes it the smallest and lightest cordless clipper available on the market. The most significant release from Lister prior to this dates back to the Lister Fusion launch in 2019.

Designed with the aim to improve the overall clipping experience, the ergonomic design of the Eclipse offers greater control, easier handling, better flexibility and manoeuvrability than previous models. The handset contains a lithium-ion battery that uses the latest technology and has a charge time and run time of 2 hours 10 mins.

The Lister Eclipse will also be the first handset from the company that will come in cardboard packaging. The bespoke box has been designed to perfectly encase the clipper and accessories, but is sourced locally and easily recyclable in efforts to reduce the company’s carbon footprint.

The Eclipse is available at shoplister-global.com and in stores from today (5 July 2022) with an RRP of £390. Each box contains a handset, battery, charger, charging stand, cleaning brush, fine blade and clipper oil.

Lister is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of clippers and has held a Royal Warrant for more than 60 years. Other well-known and popular products include the Lister Star, Lister Legend and Lister Fusion – all of which feature in our guide to the best horse clippers.

