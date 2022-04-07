



Katie Price has added a children’s range to her clothing brand, KP Equestrian. The brand was relaunched in late 2021 with a ladies’ range, but the media personality plans to expand further by venturing into horsewear and men’s clothing in the near future.

Katie was “overwhelmed” by the positive response to the launch of the ladies’ range, and this encouraged her to return to the drawing board to design and produce a children’s range.

Available just in time for spring, the new range includes smaller versions of some of the ladies’ items, such as the hoodies, jackets and polos, along with three new slogan tees. Designed with bold and bright colours, the unisex range aims to be suitable for all young equestrians with sizes ranging from 2-3 years to 14-15 years.

The new slogan tees include “pony power” for those who love to jump, “dance dance” for dressage divas and “ride” for every pony-mad child who wants to “dazzle in the saddle”.

Katie hopes the range will stocked by a number of equestrian retailers in time. She also plans to have a trade stand at some of the larger equestrian events, including London International, later this year and attend in person.

The new KP Equestrian children’s range is available at kpequestrian.co.uk

Items from the new KP Equestrian children’s range

