Ariat unveils new additions to the Palisade riding boot collection

Ariat has released a selection of new additions to the Palisade riding boot collection. Developed over the past three years for the European market, these riding boots are said to contain a host of advanced technology and Ariat describes the design as its “sleekest yet”.

The first item in the collection, the Palisade tall boot, was released in March 2021, but are now available in cocoa brown as well as black. The original Palisade boots feature in our guide to the best long leather riding boots, and received our H&H Approved seal when we reviewed them. They are designed for all disciplines and levels of riding at home and competition, with a silver logo, elegant topline and square toe.

The new additions include the Palisade Ellipse tall boots, Palisade paddock boots and matching Palisade half chaps. The Palisade Ellipse boots contain all the design features and footwear technologies in the original Palisades, but with a blue cobra-print patent leather topline. The Palisade paddock boots and half chaps offer the appearance of the tall boot, but in the two-part combination that some riders prefer.

The new range is available from ariat.com and a selection of retailers, including rideawaystore.com and naylors.com.

See new items in the Ariat Palisade riding boot collection

