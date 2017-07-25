9 new products you’ll want for you and your horse

Check out our latest round-up of new products that use up to date technology, refined craftsmanship and innovative designs to create a great selection of products available to buy now.

Equithème Luxe saddle pad



The Equithème Luxe Saddle Pad is ideal for horses who have sensitive skin or are subject to chafing injuries as this new saddle pad is entirely lined with soft touch synthetic sheepskin. Inside it also has 10mm of foam padding to provide a comfortable layer between the horse and the saddle. Other features include self-gripping straps and girth loops.

RRP: £33.90

Visit: www.equi-theme.com

Veredus STS fleece boots



Leading horse boot manufacturer Veredus has extended its product portfolio with a new fleecy range called STS (Save the Sheep). The boots are lined with a special man-made material, offering a high-tech alternative to traditional sheepskin. Advantages of using this material over sheepskin include easy washing, quick drying, and increased durability, plus any trapped sand comes out easily, minimising the risk of abrasions to the leg.

RRP: £141

Visit: www.zebraproducts.co.uk

Grubs Outline 5.0 performance boot



Performance boot experts Grubs has refreshed its short Outline Boot for spring/summer 2017 to be designed to suit the warmer weather. Features in these new boots include a soft cushioning footbed, a heel that absorbs shock and a Superdri lining, which wicks moisture away from the wearer’s feet. They are also fully waterproof, very hardwearing and have a reinforced toecap to protect the toes.

RRP: £57

Visit: www.grubsboot.com

Mackenzie & George Chatsworth suede belt



This new handmade suede belt has a nubuck lining which gives a soft and luxurious feel, while the buckle and fittings are of solid brass that has been hand polished and lacquered. The Chatsworth is a piece that is the ideal width for both men and women and comes in camel, navy and black

RRP: £64.99

Visit: www.mackenzieandgeorge.com

Storm Bloc equestrian socks



Storm Bloc pride themselves on being 30x more resilient than any ordinary sock and have recently introduced an equestrian sock, specifically created to be worn in high-fitting riding boots. Features include a reinforced toe seam, arch supports, durable calf panels and a lifetime guarantee.

RRP: £9.99

Visit: www.sockshop.co.uk

Sylvia Kerr Jewellery hound necklace



For the whole of August, Sylvia Kerr jewellery will be donating 15% of every sale of their stunning new hound necklace to the British charity, The Blind Dog Rescue UK. The pendant is beautifully carved in silver and features an adjustable 18-inch chain.

RRP: £174

Visit: www.sylviakerrjewellery.com

F and B International Show Proof



The new Show Proof collection includes coat glossifiers, white and brown touch-up spray, foot care spray and hoof spray. All the products are light to spray to avoid unsettling your horse, plus new products are being added to range all the time.

RRP: from £12.50

Visit: fandbinternational.co.uk

Nettex Hoof Builder



This new hoof builder from Nettex is new to the company’s V.I.P. range of products. It provides the nutritional building blocks for your horse to maintain healthy, strong hooves combining high levels of biotin with fundamental micronutrients. Results will be visible within three months, although it can take up to nine months for a full new healthy hoof to grow. A 2kg tub will last an average sized horse over two months, making this a cost effective way to help horses maintain peak hoof health.

RRP: £39.95 for 2kg

Visit: www.nettexequine.com

Welligogs Eleanor Long coat



Having listened to their customers, who were after a coat that would cover the tops of their boots, the brand have created a longer version of the classic Eleanor coat. The Eleanor Long is a lightweight coat with detachable hood and combines style with practicality, which is ideal for those who enjoy long walks in the British countryside. The length protects legs from getting damp in wet weather and knees from getting muddy when gardening; and the adjustable waist feature allows for layers to be added if needed. This coat is also washable and windproof.

RRP: £225

Visit: www.welligogs.com

