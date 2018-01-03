The best winter yard boots will keep your feet warm, dry and comfortable regardless of what the British weather throws at them. They need to be able to cope with deep mud, puddles, snow and ice so you can focus on getting jobs done, rather than worrying about your footing. Here is our pick of some of the best winter yard boots that fit the brief…

Designed to withstand even the most extreme of country pursuits, the Fieldsport boot by Sporting Hares is made from soft, vulcanised rubber and features a full-length waterproof zip, anti-slip soles and a 4mm Neoprene lining to keep you comfortable down to -20°C. Designed for the serious boot wearer, each pair is handmade and also has a concealed zip that not only expands to fit a wide range of calve sizes but also won’t catch in hay nets. Available in olive green or royal blue and sizes 5-12.

Buy now: Sporting Hares fieldsport boots from £95



The Frostline boots are a high performance field boot ideal for keeping your feet warm down on the yard, whether mucking out or walking across muddy fields with the horses or dogs. They combine Grub’s unique Insu-Foam Ultra technology with advanced 5.0 thermal engineering making them exceptionally comfortable and warm. The Frostline boots are also waterproof and have a Super-Dri for a breathable and comfortable fit. They feature a Trax sole with a Nitrocell insulating footbed for superior grip, warmth and added comfort under foot. Available in colours mossy green, black, fuchsia, violet or camouflage which makes them suitable for field sports, the Frostline boots are available in UK sizes 4-13.

Buy now: Grubs frostline winter yard boots from £70

The 100% waterproof Classic boot, offered in a full spectrum of colours and patterns, features Neo-Tech insulation that earns it a -40°C temp rating. The boots feature Bogs Max-Wick moisture wicking technology to reduce moisture and ensure comfort. Non-slip and non-marking outsole DuraFresh biotechnology activates to fight unwanted odors. Easy pull-on handles

Buy now: BOGS classic high winter boots from £95

A smart alternative to a welly boot. A 100% waterproof and hardwearing country boot with an adjustable top lace. The Holkham Country has a rugged, durable non-slip rubber sole and is fully lined using soft Perlon with a W-Tex waterproof, windproof and breathable membrane throughout. This is a top-class, 100% waterproof boot and offers the ‘designer’ country boot at a very realistic price. Perfect for the changeable winter weather. Available in brown and adult sizes 4-8.

Buy now: Tauris Footware Holkham country boot from £179.95

Extremely warm and stylish boot design in a neoprene/rubber material combination. This comfortable winter boot has a fleece lining as well as 4mm of neoprene and comes in a variety of bright colours and prints. The lightweight EVA midsole grips well but sheds debris and will keep your feet warm from -30°C to 10°C. The Arctic Adventure is available in eight colours and sizes 3-9. It is also available in mid height.

Buy now: Muck Boots arctic adventure from £90

A quality leather winter yard and riding boot that’s smart, comfortable and stylish but also warm and waterproof. Snowy River has a cosy faux fur lining all the way down the leg and a waterproof membrane that extends a third of the way up the leg and behind the zip so that your legs and feet stay warm as well as dry. The adjustable strap at the top is concealed on the inside of the leg, so that it doesn’t interfere with or mark your saddle. There are concealed elastic inserts at the calf for a perfect fit and a full-length rear zip. The boot is full grain leather and is available in either black or brown and sizes 36-42.

Buy now: Mountain Horse snowy river from £299

The Caldene Estate Country boots are a necessity for the winter. The sturdy three-quarter length country boot are made from high quality hand-finished leather and suede. Designed for all conditions, the boot is fully waterproof with taped seams and a warm synthetic fur lining. Featuring a three-density high-performance footbed with a gel heel and unique honeycomb-moulded polyurethane sections for extra support and stability whilst helping to reduce fatigue. The durable rubber outsole offers grip and stability, with a useful rubber kick tab on the back of the boot to help you remove the boot without scuffing the heel. The Estate Country boot is available in brown and in sizes 3-8.

Buy now: Caldene estate country boots from £157.99

Talolo Boots’ Cowboy wellies add colour and style to dreary winter days, and are ideal for yard work all winter long. The high quality rubber wellingtons have cotton linings for comfort and traditional cowboy boot styling, including a small heel, flattering fit and shaped top. The Cowboy Wellies are available in high gloss urban snakeskin and three printed styles (paisley vibe, floral bliss and pop graphic print), in sizes 37-41.

Buy now: Tabolo Boots cowby wellies from £32

Toggi has introduced several new styles of long leather riding boots to their highly successfulfootwear collection. The Toggi Winnipeg is fully waterproof, featuring an anatomic moulded foot bed with shock absorbing insole for exceptional comfort. With a Puratex waterproof and breathable membrane to keep feet warm and dry in the wettest conditions, whilst allowing them to breathe. The Winnipeg features an elasticised side gusset with strap and buckle for an adjustable fit which also ensures they’re superbly easy to fit and remove.

Buy now: Toggi Winnioeg boots from £129.95

These useful fleece-lined yard boots have a suede upper, front zip, moulded waterproof foot and sturdy grip sole. The Sherpa fleece lining and Thermolite insulation offer added comfort and warmth in cold conditions. Available in brown and sizes 37-43 (child sizes 11-3).

Buy now: Saddlecraft fleece-lined yard boot from £32.99

These good looking boots are designed to keep your feet warm, dry and comfortable in all conditions thanks to the innovative Sympatex technical inter-lining which is both breathable and waterproof. Manufactured in a stylish combination of nubuck and full grain leather, the boots have a grip sole and are ideal for all countryside activities. Available in brown and sizes 37-45 in standard or wide calf

Buy now: Mark Todd country boot from £139.99

These boots are made for winter, with Dupont Comformax insulation and specially formulated rubber soles that won’t harden or become slippery at temperatures down to -10 degrees. The boots have breathable microfibre uppers, waterproof bootie membranes, hook and loop style fastenings (making them easy to fasten with cold or gloved hands) and, although ideal for the yard, they can also be worn in the saddle.

Buy now: Tuffa Footware nordic thermal boots from £59.99

Ideally worn around the yard to keep your feet warm and dry these boots are very comfortable and practical. Waterproof with anti-skid rubber sole complete with features such as stretch neoprene and anti-skid rubber soles.

Buy now: Just Togs mudster yard boots from £49

The full-length version of Woof Wear’s ever-popular short boot, the long boot will keep you comfortable and warm, especially on cold winter days on the yard. Fleece lined throughout, they also feature fully adjustable side gussets to ensure a snug fit. The rubber foot and sole are water resistant and the fabric upper is Teflon coated for stain protection. Stylish yet highly functional they are ideal for everyday use on the yard and in the stable. Available in black and sizes 6-12 (children’s sizes J11-5).

Buy now: Woof Wear long boots from £51.99

Introducing the luxury version of Crocs’ AllCast Duck Boot. The AllCast Luxe Duck Boot gives you extra warmth and water-resistance, with premium leather, sealed seams, water-resistant uppers, and a full sheepskin lining for warmth. The AllCast Luxe Duck Boot is extremely lightweight and perfect wear all day, it’s the boot that feels like sneakers!

Buy now: Crocs All cast luxe duck boot from £129.99

The Caldo by Brogini is designed to withstand the cold weather of the winter months. Lined on the inside with faux fur, the comfy warmth helps maintain circulation. Five buckles on the outside make for a secure fit, whilst the inner leg of the boot includes an added panel of PU leather, making these boots ideal to ride in, avoiding boot changes in cold conditions. The Caldo also features water repellent fabric, and a hard-wearing anti-slip rubber sole.

Buy now: Brogini caldo boots from £80

Enjoy more buyers’ guide from Horse & Hound published every week on HorseandHound.co.uk