It’s mud season, and every equestrian knows its power to impede just about every enjoyable aspect of keeping a horse. The not-so-delightful jobs become even more of a chore during the muddy months. Poo-picking a waterlogged field, anyone?

But minimising mud in three areas – your paddock, your horse, yourself – will drastically reduce the effort spent on clean-ups and workarounds, allowing you to get back to the better parts of horse ownership.

Reduce mud in your paddock

In the first instance, avoid overstocking and rotate grazing where possible to reduce muddy conditions in your paddock.

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There is a long route to minimising mud in those high-traffic areas – the muddy gateways, the shelter, the hay feeder – and that is undertaking proper groundworks and laying permanent hardstanding. It’s effective, but labour-intensive, and must be planned in advance; you’re unlikely to get far laying your aggregate and surface if your field’s already a bog.

The solution? Some specially-designed equestrian mud mats can be laid directly onto muddy areas to create instant hardstanding. Made from 100% recycled plastic, Mudcontrol Slabs don’t need a sub-base and, says marketing manager Louise Lamb, can be laid “wherever you need them with the most minimal ground prep”.

“With no minimum order, only a few slabs can really make a difference,” she adds. “A single track to the muck heap, a few in a gateway, or enough for hardstanding to park your car – there is no end to how a few can really change how you navigate winter.”

Navigating a muddy field with a wheelbarrow is a serious workout at best and even quad bikes can struggle. Mechanised wheelbarrows can be easier to manage, and a RAT Barrow goes one step further as an articulated ride-on wheelbarrow: “It copes admirably in mud and poo-picking is its speciality with three times the capacity of a normal wheelbarrow,” says Nigel Wilson, RAT Barrow UK’s managing director. “It has large pneumatic tyres and so doesn’t sink, and the weight of the operator and engine is over the drive axle, which enhances tractive effort to the max.”

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Reduce mud on your horse

It’s worth a reminder that reducing contact with mud is important for a horse’s health, not just aesthetics.

“Minimising contact with mud can help avoid a multitude of health conditions, such as mud fever, rain scald, hoof abscesses, thrush and cracked hooves – and slips and falls, which could potentially lead to joint and muscle injuries,” says Harriet Deeming MRCVS, a Robinson Animal Healthcare partner vet.

Savvy owners will already have thought beyond rugging – turnout hoods are good for mud-free forelocks and faces.

It can be tempting to rinse off legs every day, but, as NAF veterinary and technical director Andy Richardson MRCVS explains, frequent washing can add to the skin-weakening effect of the prolonged wetting caused by muddy conditions.

“Every year we see equine pastern dermatitis, commonly known as mud fever, in horses and ponies exposed to muddy conditions,” he says. “Prolonged wetting weakens the skin’s natural barrier, allowing entry of the causative bacteria, and any small wounds that can occur in exposed areas can also allow bacteria to enter.”

Mud fever is not just unsightly; it causes localised sensitivity and pain, and can lead to lameness, secondary infections and chronic thickening of the skin if left untreated.

“During prolonged wet winter conditions, it is something all horse owners need to be aware of, not just those whose horses have sensitive, white legs,” adds Andy.

Regularly rinsing off legs during the winter isn’t advised – if you must, dry the skin and hair thoroughly after (Image credit: Philip Barker)

When a full bath can’t be avoided, NAF’s senior development chemist Sally Barter advises that using a pH-neutral skin wash formulated for horses (like this one) and thorough drying will help protect your horse’s skin.

“Before applying any barrier cream or oil, make sure both the skin and hair are completely dry,” she says. “Then apply a suitable equine barrier product, following its instructions, to help protect against the conditions and maintain healthy skin.”

Sally adds that targeted cleaning washes can reduce the need for a full bath.

“Additional conditioners like oat extract help to leave the coat soft, while a silicone-free formulation provides a healthy, natural shine,” she explains. “Always follow the product’s dilution and rinsing instructions.”

Waterless washing can reduce exposure of vulnerable skin to moisture even further and, as Battles brand manager Rebecca Howsam explains, saves time and speeds up drying in cold weather.

“For the best results, brush away loose dirt first, apply a suitable product [such as a dry shampoo for horses] according to its instructions, and gently wipe or brush away dirt and residue,” she says. “Using a coat gloss spray can also help stop mud from sticking to your horse.”

Cutting down your horse’s contact with mud can help you avoid conditions such as mud fever, hoof abscesses and thrush (Image credit: Alamy Stock Photo)

How to clean wounds when it’s muddy

Andy Richardson MRCVS says that having plentiful gentle wound cleanser (like this one) to hand is a must for cleaning superficial wounds and scabby areas on the lower limbs where mud fever strikes.

“Choose one suitable for frequent use and follow the product’s instructions,” he says.

“Having things like saline or antiseptic washes like chlorhexidine [such as Hibiwash] are very useful for cleaning dirty wounds,” says Harriet Deeming MRCVS. “Use dressings and bandages to keep the affected area clean and dry. Sometimes barrier creams like petroleum jelly or ointments like silver sulfadiazine can be useful too.”

Drying wound sites appropriately is also important, so it’s important to keep your equine first-aid kit topped up.

“Have a ready supply of clean microfibre towels to dry the legs thoroughly after cleaning and avoid reusing dirty or damp towels or sharing them between horses, as this could spread infection,” advises Andy.

Reduce mud on yourself

The sky’s the limit when it comes to protecting yourself against wet, muddy conditions. All-in-one waterproof suits keep you clean and dry and, with waterproof equestrian socks (like these ones) now on the market, you might even be able to make it through one more winter without upgrading to a pair of the best wellies.

Your car might suffer from having wet, filthy outerwear thrown in the boot – having a mucky car inside and out is often an equestrian’s rite of passage. However, you can keep mud at bay with car boot liners, riding boot bags and so on.

Just make sure you don’t leave your hat, boots or body protector in the car – they should be stored indoors where they can dry properly and won’t get damaged.

How do you know you’ve bought the best waterproof coat?

“One of the most important things to check is the waterproof rating, measured in millimetres [mm],” says Laura Clegg, brand manager at Battles. “The higher the mm rating, the more waterproof the garment will be. Generally, 5,000mm offers good protection, while 10,000mm+ is ideal for regular outdoor and equestrian use.”