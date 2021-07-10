What are the odds?! Seven of the best quirky, cool and stand-out facts and stories from Bolesworth so far





1. A full house

Guy Williams and Mr Blue Sky UK added the final piece of the British puissance jigsaw to their collection. The pair shared the win with Elliott Smith on the aptly named Flamboyant, who has now won over the red wall at Bolesworth three times, and Derek Morton on KBS High Quality, who celebrated their second puissance win together at this venue

2. Neck-and-neck

Dead heats are not unheard of in showjumping, but it’s not something that happens everyday. However like buses, they seem to come along at once at Bolesworth with four on day two.

Two first place rosettes were needed for Levi Critchlow (Valarico) and Olivia Sponer (Adonis), who shared the spoils in Thursday’s Voltaire Design CSI* 1.25m two-phase class.

Elizabeth Cunningham (Fabienne C) and Victoria Kuligowski (Ferrari) could not be split in the Hunter Woodshavings 1.05m amateur two-phase class, to tie for fourth place in the class, won by Madieson Blakesley and Daneik.

Lightening struck again later that day, with Annabel Shields (Wet Wet Wet) and Joe Whitaker (Hulahupe JR) couldn’t be split for fourth place in the CSI3* grand prix qualifier, which was won by Mark Edwards and his homebred, Flying Tinker II.

If that wasn’t enough, Ronnie Jones (Interstar B) and James Fisher (Ivanta) tied for seventh in the CSI3* 1.35m two-phase class.

3. Fun facts

While we are on the topic of number crunching and nerdy facts, all seven of the horses that jumped double clear in Friday night’s CSI3* grand prix qualifier were mares or stallions. ‘Princess’ Cochella, ridden by Sweden’s Angelie von Essen topped the class, with four other mares and two stallions completing the full line-up of horses to jump double clear.

4. A one-two-three

Tabitha Kyle made a fierce start to her Bolesworth campaign in the international pony classes, with a one-two-three in Friday’s Pony of the Year Show-sponsored 1.25m two-phase contest. Gangnam Style II took home the first place rosette, with stablemates Atomic Du Bary and Orchid’s Vienna in second and third.

5. In the genes

The dynasty of Mark Edwards’ great Tinkers Tale Friday CSIYH* Al Shira’aa six-year-old 1.25m two-phase winner, Royale Tale.

“She’s by my top horse, Montreauxs Tale. A friend bred her and then she got pregnant, so we managed to buy her back as a four-year-old,” said Mark, adding the mare won as a five-year-old at the young horse championships here last year.

“She’s very scopey, like Montreauxs Tale, and actually a little bit sharper, a little bit more blood than Montreuxs, which is a good thing really, but there’s definitely a similar temperament. You can tell they’re related.”

6. Remarkable recovery

Top mare Z7 Caretina scored her first international win since recovering from major surgery to remove a 12kg tumour

7. Remember the name

Holly Smith’s 19-year-old stable jockey Nicole Lockhead Anderson is enjoying a winning week with a double across the young horse classes.

8. Switching codes

Michaela Wood, who enjoyed countless wins at HOYS in the show ring, is loving the switch from showing to jumping

