What does this horse have in her mouth? ‘It’s basically a giant sponge’





At Bolesworth International in Cheshire last week (14-18 June) spectators were intrigued by the unusual orange bit worn by Emma Stoker’s ride Daisy, who was runner-up in both Thursday’s grand prix qualifier and Saturday’s 1.45m winning round in the CSI3* section.

The soft-touch bit is made of nylon rope surrounded by thick layer of soft, semi-porous foam that moulds around the nylon core and was originally designed for horses with sensitive mouths. It is also said to prevent pinching, making it useful for horses that have suffered a mouth injury.

The loose rings attach directly to the nylon strap.

“It’s basically a giant sponge and Daisy loves it. She’s been in it for a long time now,” says Emma of the 12-year-old mare by Connor.

“I had to experiment with her as I couldn’t get the feeling I wanted. She’s very polite and has a very light mouth.

“I’d tried it previously on another horse and it was sitting in my bit bucket and she was instantly really good in it.

“I’ve never had a horse it suited before, but it works for her.”

Emma Stoker enjoyed a successful show at Bolesworth, also heading the opening CSI3* class, the two-phase 1.35m, with 10-year-old Q Seven, who like Daisy is owned by Robert Lemieux. Both horses were ridden by his daughter Chloe until eight months ago, when she backed off competing them to switch focus to her exams.

“Q Seven is an out-and-out little winner and such a fun horse,” Emma says. “I had him from when he was four and then Chloe bought him, but I was more than happy to have him back!”

You can read the full report from Bolesworth International in this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, in the shops Thursday 22 June.

