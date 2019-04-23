The best summer sheets are lightweight and versatile so you can use them in all manner of situations to keep the chill off and keep your horse clean. In the warmer weather, breathable properties are essential, as is a good fit, while being easy to put on and take off will save a lot of time and hassle. Finally, although bedding stuck all over the sheet like a new layer may not really affect the function, if you can find one that bedding doesn’t stick to, you’ve probably found yourself a keeper.

Horse & Hound has been working with a number of professional riders, trainers and yards to put a range of products to the test in a busy yard environment. And here are the results…

Horse & Hound’s pick of the best summer sheets 2019

*BEST IN TEST*

RRP £45

“This rug fitted really well and was definitely true to size, plus it kept its shape after multiple washes. The fastenings are very well protected so they never got caught on anything in the stable or while travelling. It was also very breathable on hotter days.”

10/10

Read full review >>

*BEST VALUE*

RRP £44.90

“This rug ticked all the boxes as it was lightweight, fitted brilliantly, was cool and breathable, but for me all the badges really let it down on the style front.”

8/10

Read full review >>

RRP £51

“This rug was smart enough to wear at a show and comfortable for the horses to wear in the stable. It stayed in place really well, but I did end up taking the elastic leg straps off as they were quite time consuming and not really needed.”

9/10

Read full review >>

RRP £55

“Overall I really liked this rug – it looked really smart, was lightweight and fitted really well. I did find that the clips on the belly straps were rather heavy and weighed down the lightweight material that the rug is made of.”

8/10

Read full review >>

Tattersall Traditional rug

RRP £57.50

“I found that I used this more on milder days on a horse that needed to be kept warm, yet cooled down after exercise as it was too warm to use as a sheet on a hot summer’s day. It was good for use overnight when the temperature dropped, however shavings did stick to it.”

7/10

Read full review >>

RRP £59.99

“I found it tricky to find a purpose for this rug. The non-detachable neck meant that it wasn’t suitable for a smart show rug, and it didn’t really work as a stable rug as the neck made it quite warm.”

6/10

Read full review >>

RRP £41

“I found that this rug felt quite rigid even after being washed and as a summer sheet was slightly too thick compared to the others tested. My initial opinion of it looking to be old fashioned proved to be correct.”

5/10

Read full review >>

Meet the product tester

Jamie and Georgi Broom run Lakeside Equestrian, a busy livery and training yard in Berkshire. Jamie is a dressage rider and, prior to taking over Lakeside Equestrian with Georgi, was in the Household Cavalry.

Horse & Hound is in the process of testing a wide range of equestrian kit, clothing and equipment, the results of which will be published on HorseandHound.co.uk

